Detroit News 2020 NFL Draft grades for the first round
Go through the gallery as The Detroit News grades the first-round selections for the 2020 NFL Draft.
Go through the gallery as The Detroit News grades the first-round selections for the 2020 NFL Draft. NFL via Associated Press
1. Cincinnati: Joe Burrow, QB (LSU) -- This seemed like a foregone conclusion, as the Bengals now have their heir apparent to Andy Dalton, who will turn 33 a month into next season, and has seen his QB rating dip in three of the last four seasons. Burrow, who returns to his home state of Ohio, is coming off a monster Heisman Trophy-winning season at LSU, where he threw 60 TD passes and completed 76.3% of his passes for 5,671 yards in 15 games. Grade: A Gerald Herbert, Associated Press
2. Washington: Chase Young, DE (Ohio State) -- A pass rusher might not have been Washington’s biggest need (it was in the top 10 in sacks last season), but it was hard-pressed to pass up the best player in the draft to fortify an otherwise porous defense (sixth-most yards per game allowed last season). Young is a pocket-wrecker who collected 16.5 sacks last season in just 12 starts. Grade: A Paul Sancya, Associated Press
3. Detroit: Jeff Okudah, CB (Ohio State) -- Okudah gives the draft back-to-back Buckeyes, and the Lions a long-term solution to replace three-time Pro Bowler Darius Slay. Trading down was popular speculation, and perhaps it’s disappointing the Lions weren’t able to leverage their position to add an extra pick, but they nevertheless fill a huge need in the ball-hawking Okudah, who should help a defense that gave up more passing yards per game than any other team last season. Grade: A- Paul Vernon, Associated Press
4. NY Giants: Andrew Thomas, OT (Georgia) -- A year ago, the landed their quarterback of the future (and, it turns out, the present) in Daniel Jones at No. 6. Now, they’re giving him some added protection in Thomas, selected in front of several top-tier linemen rumored to be in the running at this spot. Thomas is solid if not spectacular in run blocking and pass protection. Grade: B+ John Amis, Associated Press
5. Miami: Tua Tagovailoa, QB (Alabama) -- Miami gets its quarterback of the future of in Tagovailoa, despite injury concerns, including a hip dislocation last season. When healthy, he’s a dynamic playmaker through the air and on the ground. There’s risk here, but the payoff could be huge. Grade: B. Butch Dill, Associated Press
6. L.A. Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB (Oregon) -- It’ll be strange seeing the Chargers next season without Philip Rivers under center, but like the pick before them, they nabbed their quarterback of the future in Herbert. A cerebral player as an Academic All-American with sneaky athleticism, Herbert has the look of the next long-term quarterback for the Bolts, with time to learn while Tyrod Taylor starts as a stopgap. Grade: A- Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press
7. Carolina: Derrick Brown, DT (Auburn) – Brown could have gone as high as No. 3 and it wouldn’t have seemed out of place, so this pick has value and makes sense for a defense that gave up the fourth-most rushing yards per game last season and lost standout linebacker Luke Kuechly to retirement, as well as Gerald McCoy. Brown is a consistent performer from a powerhouse conference. Pick: A- Chris O'Meara, Associated Press
8. Arizona: Isaiah Simmons, LB (Arizona) – When you think of the Cardinals, it seems to be offense first under second-year head coach Kliff Kingsbury, second-year quarterback (and last year’s No. 1 pick) Kyler Murray and new receiver DeAndre Hopkins. But Simmons gives them a dynamic and versatile playmaker who could line up anywhere on a defense that was worst in the NFL in yards per game. Pick: A Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
9. Jacksonville: CJ Henderson, CB (Florida) – The Jaguars stay in the state to add to position that was decimated with departures in A.J. Bouye (now in Denver), and Jalen Ramsey (traded to the Rams), and saw the free-agent signing of Darqueze Dennard fall through. Henderson is a strong cover cornerback who will be counted on eventually to lock down top targets. Grade: B Jeff Roberson, Associated Press
10. Cleveland: Jedrick Wills, OT (Alabama) -- The Browns continue to bolster their offensive line, first signing Jack Conklin in free agency and now adding Wills to protect Baker Mayfield. Wills could have been the first offensive lineman off the board, so this represents good value at No. 10 and a potential cornerstone at left tackle. Grade: A- Vasha Hunt, Associated Press
11. N.Y. Jets: Mekhi Becton, OT (Louisville) – A little surprising the Jets didn’t grab the first among a deep class of receivers here, but they add a mountain of a tackle in Becton (6-7, 364 pounds) to pave the way for running back Le’Veon Bell and keep young quarterback Sam Darnold upright. Grade: B Timothy D. Easley, Associated Press
12. Las Vegas: Henry Ruggs, WR (Alabama) – The Raiders’ experiment with adding Antonio Brown was a bust, and Ruggs could provide a long-desired deep threat as the franchise moves to Vegas. A speedster with serious leaping ability, Ruggs averaged 18.7 yards per catch last season. Grade: A- NFL via Associated Press
13. Tampa Bay: Tristan Wirfs, OT (Iowa) – Tampa Bay trades up to give new (but aging) quarterback Tom Brady some added protection. A Buccaneers offense that looks more dangerous each week on paper added a big piece to its offensive line. Grade: A- Justin Hayworth, Associated Press
14. San Francisco: Javon Kinlaw, DT (San Francisco) – The 49ers dealt DeForest Buckner in the offseason, and get his replacement in Kinlaw while also adding another pick in the trade with Tampa Bay. Kinlaw will join a stellar defensive front that includes Nick Bosa. Grade: A Butch Dill, Associated Press
15. Denver: Jerry Jeudy, WR (Alabama) – Denver is building a young core of offensive playmakers for quarterback Drew Lock, with Jeudy teaming with Courtland Sutton to give the Broncos a tandem with lots of potential. A strong route-runner, Jeudy gives the Denver a dynamic playmaker in the slot. Grade: A Vasha Hunt, Associated Press
16. Atlanta: A.J. Terrell, CB (Clemson) – This seems high for Terrell, but the Falcons need a corner after losing Desmond Trufant in free agency to the Lions. Grade: C Chris Seward, Associated Press
17. Dallas: CeeDee Lamb, WR (Oklahoma) – Dallas will boast a dangerous core of receivers, adding Lamb to the mix with Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup. Lamb is explosive, averaging 21.4 yards per catch last season and hauling in 14 TDs. The Cowboys offense looks scary good, but was receiver their biggest need with Cooper and Gallup already in the fold? Grade: B Sue Ogrocki, Associated Press
18. Miami: Austin Jackson, OT (USC) – The Dolphins work quickly to give future quarterback Tua Tagovailoa help in Jackson, who like his new QB, has plenty of potential. Grade: B+ Michael Conroy, Associated Press
19. Las Vegas: Damon Arnette, CB (Ohio State) – Perhaps the biggest reach of the first round so far. Arnette did not show up on many first-round mock drafts. The Raiders did allow 33 passing touchdowns last season, tied for fourth-most in the NFL, so there is a need. Grade: C- Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
20. Jacksonville: K’Lavon Chaisson, LB (LSU) – The Jaguars continue to rebuild their defense, getting a fearsome defender in Chaisson, who can line up all over the place. He’s a strong pass rusher, giving Jacksonville a dynamic duo with last season’s top pick in Josh Allen. Pick: A Eric Gay, Associated Press
21. Philadelphia: Jalen Reagor, WR (TCU) – The need was obvious, but LSU star Justin Jefferson seemed to be the likely match for the Eagles. Reagor might not have the name recognition, but he’s a deep-ball threat with leaping ability who’s also dangerous in the return game. Grade: B Brandon Wade, Associated Press
22. Minnesota: Justin Jefferson, WR (LSU) – The Vikings dealt Stefon Diggs to the Bills in the offseason, and replace him with Justin Jefferson (111 catches, 1,540 yards), who put together a monster season at LSU. Another pick that makes a lot of sense. Minnesota now potentially boasts a “Big Three” of Dalvin Cook, Jefferson and Adam Thielen for quarterback Kirk Cousins. Grade: A Danny Karnik, Associated Press
23. L.A. Chargers: Kenneth Murray, LB (Oklahoma) -- The Chargers trade back into the first round with the Patriots to add a playmaking linebacker in Murray, who had 17 tackles for loss. Grade: B Alonzo Adams, Associated Press
24. New Orleans: Cesar Ruiz, C (Michigan) -- Ruiz was a stalwart at Michigan, and will be a long-term piece for the Saints’ offensive line moving forward, whether he plays at center or guard. Drew Brees gets valuable help up front. Grade: B John T. Greilick, Detroit News
25. San Francisco: Brandon Aiyuk, WR (Arizona State) -- The 49ers move up a few spots in a trade with the Vikings to help a shallow group of receivers led by Deebo Samuel, coming off a breakout rookie season. Aiyuk is a home-run threat, averaging 18.3 yards per catch last season. Grade: B+ Ross D. Franklin, Associated Press
26. Green Bay: Jordan Love, QB (Utah State) -- The Packers trade up to nab the heir apparent to Aaron Rodgers, who is 36 but still plenty effective. Love has tons of talent, but was prone to mistakes and inconsistency. Grade: C Kyusung Gong, Associated Press
27. Seattle: Jordyn Brooks, LB (Texas Tech) – Seattle knows its defense, and landed a player not many projected for the first round. Brooks was extremely productive at Texas Tech, leading the Red Raiders in tackles for three seasons. Grade: B- Brad Tollefson, Associated Press
28. Baltimore: Patrick Queen, LB (LSU) – A strong addition to the Ravens defense. Pick: B John Bazemore, Associated Press
29. Tennessee: Isaiah Wilson, OT (Georgia) – The Titans get their replacement for the departed Jack Conklin. Grade: B Brett Carlsen, Associated Press
30. Miami: Noah Igbinoghene, CB (Auburn) – After spending their first two first-round picks on offense, the Dolphins go defense with their third, adding to what appears to already be a stocked position for them in Xavien Howard and Byron Jones. Grade: C- Vasha Hunt, Associated Press
31. Minnesota: Jeff Gladney, CB (TCU) – The Vikings bolster their secondary in with their second first-round pick. Grade: B+ AJ Mast, Associated Press
32. Kansas City: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB (LSU) -- Just what Patrick Mahomes needed, another weapon. Edwards-Helaire is capable of being a three-down back, with the ability to catch out of the backfield, much like Kareem Hunt. Grade: A Gerald Herbert, Associated Press
