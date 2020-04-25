The Lions wrapped up the NFL Draft on Saturday. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Here's a capsule look at each of the Lions picks the 2020 NFL Draft:

First round

JEFF OKUDAH, CB, OHIO STATE

Hometown: Grand Prairie, TX (South Grand Prairie High School)

Age: 21 (Feb. 21, 1999)

Height/weight: 6-1/200

Notable: Last season: 35 tackles, nine pass defenses, three interceptions, one forced fumble ... First OSU cornerback to receive unanimous All-America honors ... 2019 Thorpe Award finalist ... Started every game for the 2019 Big Ten champion Buckeyes.

Second round

D'ANDRE SWIFT, RB, GEORGIA

Hometown: Philadelphia (St. Joe's Prep)

Age: 21 (Jan. 14, 1999)

Height/weight: 5-8/212

Notable: Last season: 196 attempts 1,218 yards (6.2 yards per carry), seven touchdowns ... Led Georgia in rushing during sophomore year, racking up 1,049 yards and 10 touchdowns on 163 carries (6.4 YPC) ... 2019 First-Team All-SEC.

Third round

JONAH JACKSON, OG, OHIO STATE

Hometown: Media, Pa. (Penncrest High School)

Age: 23

Height/weight: 6-4/305

Notable: Joined Ohio State in 2019 as graduate transfer after four-year career at Rutgers ... First-team All-Big Ten in 2019 ... Honorable mention All-Big Ten in 2018.

JULIAN OKWARA, EDGE, NOTRE DAME

Hometown: Charlotte, N.C. (Ardrey Kell High School)

Age: 22 (Dec. 27, 1997)

Height/weight: 6-6/248

Notable: Last season: 18 tackles, six tackles-for-loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles ... Brother of Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara ... Led Notre Dame with 12.5 tackles-for-loss in 2018 ... Had senior year cut short by broken left fibula suffered on Nov. 9 against Duke.

Fourth round

LOGAN STENBERG, OG, KENTUCKY

Hometown: Madison, Ala. (James Clemens High School)

Age: 23 (March 18, 1997)

Height/weight: 6-6/317

Notable: Three-year starter at Kentucky ... Helped pave the way for Benny Snell Jr. to become Kentucky's all-time leading rusher ... 2019 first-team All-SEC, second-team All-America.

Fifth round

QUINTEZ CEPHUS, WR, WISCONSIN

Hometown: Macon, Ga. (Stratford Academy)

Age: 22 (April 1, 1998)

Height/weight: 6-1/202

Notable: Last season: 59 receptions, 901 yards, seven touchdowns ... All-Big Ten honorable mention ... Caught career-high seven passes for 122 yards against Ohio State in Big Ten Championship on Dec. 7.

JASON HUNTLEY, RB, NEW MEXICO STATE

Hometown: Arlington, Texas (Martin High School)

Age: 22 (April 20, 1998)

Height/weight: 5-9/193

Notable: Last season: 154 attempts, 1,090 yards (7.1 YPC), nine touchdowns ... Led FBS in 2018 with three kickoff returns for touchdowns.

Sixth round

JOHN PENISINI, DT, UTAH

Hometown: West Jordan, Utah (West Jordan High School)

Height/weight: 6-2/333

Notable: Last season: 38 tackles, seven tackles-for-loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles ... Two-time second-team All-Pac-12

Seventh round

JASHON CORNELL, DT, OHIO STATE

Hometown: St. Paul, Minn. (Cretin-Derham Hall High School)

Height/weight: 6-3/285

Notable: Last season: 30 tackles, 6.5 tackles-for-loss, four sacks ... Played both defensive tackle and defensive end in college ... Started all 14 games for 2019 Big Ten champion Ohio State.

