Here's a capsule look at each of the Lions picks the 2020 NFL Draft:
First round
JEFF OKUDAH, CB, OHIO STATE
Hometown: Grand Prairie, TX (South Grand Prairie High School)
Age: 21 (Feb. 21, 1999)
Height/weight: 6-1/200
Notable: Last season: 35 tackles, nine pass defenses, three interceptions, one forced fumble ... First OSU cornerback to receive unanimous All-America honors ... 2019 Thorpe Award finalist ... Started every game for the 2019 Big Ten champion Buckeyes.
Second round
D'ANDRE SWIFT, RB, GEORGIA
Hometown: Philadelphia (St. Joe's Prep)
Age: 21 (Jan. 14, 1999)
Height/weight: 5-8/212
Notable: Last season: 196 attempts 1,218 yards (6.2 yards per carry), seven touchdowns ... Led Georgia in rushing during sophomore year, racking up 1,049 yards and 10 touchdowns on 163 carries (6.4 YPC) ... 2019 First-Team All-SEC.
Third round
JONAH JACKSON, OG, OHIO STATE
Hometown: Media, Pa. (Penncrest High School)
Age: 23
Height/weight: 6-4/305
Notable: Joined Ohio State in 2019 as graduate transfer after four-year career at Rutgers ... First-team All-Big Ten in 2019 ... Honorable mention All-Big Ten in 2018.
JULIAN OKWARA, EDGE, NOTRE DAME
Hometown: Charlotte, N.C. (Ardrey Kell High School)
Age: 22 (Dec. 27, 1997)
Height/weight: 6-6/248
Notable: Last season: 18 tackles, six tackles-for-loss, four sacks, two forced fumbles ... Brother of Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara ... Led Notre Dame with 12.5 tackles-for-loss in 2018 ... Had senior year cut short by broken left fibula suffered on Nov. 9 against Duke.
Fourth round
LOGAN STENBERG, OG, KENTUCKY
Hometown: Madison, Ala. (James Clemens High School)
Age: 23 (March 18, 1997)
Height/weight: 6-6/317
Notable: Three-year starter at Kentucky ... Helped pave the way for Benny Snell Jr. to become Kentucky's all-time leading rusher ... 2019 first-team All-SEC, second-team All-America.
Fifth round
QUINTEZ CEPHUS, WR, WISCONSIN
Hometown: Macon, Ga. (Stratford Academy)
Age: 22 (April 1, 1998)
Height/weight: 6-1/202
Notable: Last season: 59 receptions, 901 yards, seven touchdowns ... All-Big Ten honorable mention ... Caught career-high seven passes for 122 yards against Ohio State in Big Ten Championship on Dec. 7.
JASON HUNTLEY, RB, NEW MEXICO STATE
Hometown: Arlington, Texas (Martin High School)
Age: 22 (April 20, 1998)
Height/weight: 5-9/193
Notable: Last season: 154 attempts, 1,090 yards (7.1 YPC), nine touchdowns ... Led FBS in 2018 with three kickoff returns for touchdowns.
Sixth round
JOHN PENISINI, DT, UTAH
Hometown: West Jordan, Utah (West Jordan High School)
Height/weight: 6-2/333
Notable: Last season: 38 tackles, seven tackles-for-loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles ... Two-time second-team All-Pac-12
Seventh round
JASHON CORNELL, DT, OHIO STATE
Hometown: St. Paul, Minn. (Cretin-Derham Hall High School)
Height/weight: 6-3/285
Notable: Last season: 30 tackles, 6.5 tackles-for-loss, four sacks ... Played both defensive tackle and defensive end in college ... Started all 14 games for 2019 Big Ten champion Ohio State.
