The Lions expect that their No. 1 draft pick, Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah, will start right away.

Oddsmakers think he might even challenge for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

D'Andre Swift (Photo: John Bazemore, AP)

SportsBetting.ag gives Okudah 20-1 odds to win the award, tied with Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa.

Redskins defensive end Chase Young, the No. 2 pick in the draft, tops the odds at 5-1, followed by Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (8-1), Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray (14-1) and Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen (14-1).

For the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award, running back D’Andre Swift, the Lions’ second-round pick, has 12-1 odds. That list is led by Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (5-2) and Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (8-1).

The over-under for interceptions by Okudah in his rookie season is three, while the over-under on rushing yards for Swift is 625.