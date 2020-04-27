Meet Lions first-round draft pick Jeff Okudah
Ohio State defensive back Jeffrey Okudah plays against Tulane on Sept. 22, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.
Ohio State defensive back Jeffrey Okudah plays against Tulane on Sept. 22, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.
Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah tackles Florida Atlantic tight end Harrison Bryant during the first half on Aug. 31, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.
Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah tackles Florida Atlantic tight end Harrison Bryant during the first half on Aug. 31, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.
Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah plays against Florida Atlantic in a game on Aug. 31, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.
Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah plays against Florida Atlantic in a game on Aug. 31, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.
Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah plays against Michigan in the first half in Ann Arbor on Nov. 30, 2019.
Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah plays against Michigan in the first half in Ann Arbor on Nov. 30, 2019.
Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah plays against Florida Atlantic in a game in Columbus, Ohio.
Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah plays against Florida Atlantic in a game in Columbus, Ohio.
Jeff Okudah gets ready to hit a Florida Atlantic player in a 2019 game.
Jeff Okudah gets ready to hit a Florida Atlantic player in a 2019 game.
Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine on March 1, 2020.
Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine on March 1, 2020.
Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.
Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.
Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah runs a drill at the NFL Combine.
Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah runs a drill at the NFL Combine.
Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah watches the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.
Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah watches the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.
    The Lions expect that their No. 1 draft pick, Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah, will start right away.

    Oddsmakers think he might even challenge for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

    SportsBetting.ag gives Okudah 20-1 odds to win the award, tied with Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa.

    Redskins defensive end Chase Young, the No. 2 pick in the draft, tops the odds at 5-1, followed by Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (8-1), Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray (14-1) and Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen (14-1).

    For the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award, running back D’Andre Swift, the Lions’ second-round pick, has 12-1 odds. That list is led by Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (5-2) and Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (8-1).

    The over-under for interceptions by Okudah in his rookie season is three, while the over-under on rushing yards for Swift is 625.

    Georgia running back D'Andre Swift struggles for extra yardage against Texas A&M.
    Georgia running back D'Andre Swift struggles for extra yardage against Texas A&M.
    Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs against Florida during the first half in 2019.
    Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs against Florida during the first half in 2019.
    Georgia running back D'Andre Swift holds up a message for fans as he leaves the field after a win over Georgia Tech in 2019.
    Georgia running back D'Andre Swift holds up a message for fans as he leaves the field after a win over Georgia Tech in 2019.
    Georgia running back D'Andre Swift gets past Texas A&M linebacker Ikenna Okeke.
    Georgia running back D'Andre Swift gets past Texas A&M linebacker Ikenna Okeke.
    Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and running back D'Andre Swift run off the field celebrating after defeating Florida in 2019.
    Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and running back D'Andre Swift run off the field celebrating after defeating Florida in 2019.
    Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs against Missouri in their 2019 game.
    Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs against Missouri in their 2019 game.
    Georgia running back D'Andre Swift rushes against Georgia Tech.
    Georgia running back D'Andre Swift rushes against Georgia Tech.
    Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.
    Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.
    Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs a drill at the NFL Combine.
    Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs a drill at the NFL Combine.
    Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs a drill at the NFL Combine.
    Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs a drill at the NFL Combine.
