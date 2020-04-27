With the addition of nine draft picks and the expectation of several more undrafted free agents signing in the combing days, the Detroit Lions released four players on Monday to clear room on the roster.

Tra Carson (Photo: Rick Osentoski, Associated Press)

The team announced Monday morning it was parting ways with running back Tra Carson, guard Casey Tucker, punter Matt Wile and long snapper James Fisher.

Carson is the only one of the four to appear in a game for the Lions, landing on injured reserve with a hamstring injury after rushing for 34 yards on 12 carries.

Wile, the former Michigan standout, figured to be part of the competition for the team's vacant punting job, which is now set up to be decided between Jack Fox and undrafted rookie Arryn Siposs, a former Australian Football League player.