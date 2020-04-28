The Detroit Lions announced they've agreed to terms with seven undrafted free agents on Tuesday.

Washington tight end Hunter Bryant, Auburn safety Jeremiah Dinson, Notre Dame safety Jalen Elliott, Norfolk State safety Bobby Price, South Dakota State fullback Luke Sellers, Auburn punter Arryn Siposs and Iowa State long snapper Steven Wirtel will join Detroit's nine-member draft class.

Washington tight end Hunter Bryant is one of seven undrafted free agents the Lions signed. (Photo: Elaine Thompson, Associated Press)

"Obviously, the draft picks are going to get an awesome chance to come in and make the team," general manager Bob Quinn said shortly after the conclusion of the draft on Sunday.

"We’ll have our normal training camp, hopefully, if not more. But the rookie free agents, they’re going to get the same exact opportunity. They’re going to come in, they’re going to hit the ground running and they’re going to have every chance to make our team and show us what they can do. Those guys are hungry for NFL spots, it’s really up to them."

To clear room on the roster, the Lionsreleased four players on Monday — running back Tra Carson, guard Casey Tucker, long snapper James Fisher and punter Matt Wile.

Here's a little bit about each of the new additions.

► Hunter Bryant: The best-known prospect from the undrafted haul, Bryant was a productive pass-catching tight end for the Huskies. As a junior last season, the 6-foot-2, 248-pounder hauled in 52 receptions for 825 yards and three scores. He did a significant amount of that damage after the catch.

Pro Football Focus ranked him as the best tight end in the draft, purely based on his receiving ability. They graded him well-below average as a run blocker.

► Jeremiah Dinson: A three-year starter, first as a slot corner and the past two at safety, he racked up 152 tackles over 25 games in the latter role. Coverage numbers are lacking. He had four career interceptions and he never defended more than four passes in a season.

Dinson was selected as a team captain last year and participated in the East-West Shrine game.

► Jalen Elliott: Possessing a good build for the position at 6-foot and 205 pounds, Elliott's otherwise decent combine performance was weighed down by an unimpressive 4.80-second 40-yard dash. Despite the speed concerns, he showed a knack for making a play on ball his final two seasons with the Irish, picking off six passes.

► Bobby Price: Listed at likely inflated 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds by the school, he started 37 games and earned all-conference honors twice. He finished his four-year college career with seven interceptions and 30 pass defenses, including an 84-yard touchdown return in 2019.

► Luke Sellers: A second-team all-conference selection and team captain in 2019, Sellers didn't touch the ball much as a fullback, registering four carries and one reception across four seasons. A closer look at the team stats shows the Jackrabbits averaged 5.4 yards per carry last season, good for 10th among FCS schools.

► Arryn Siposs: At 27, he's about as old as it gets for an NFL rookie, but prior to coming to Auburn, Siposs was an up-and-coming Australian Football League star who pursued a different path due to injuries. In two seasons with the Tigers, he averaged 44 yards per boot.

► Steven Wirtel: From a long snapping family, Wirtel was one of the few specialists invited to the combine, where he showed above-average athleticism and ran his 40 in 4.76 seconds. He handled snapping duties all four years at Iowa State, earning first-team All-Big 12 honors each of the past two seasons and participating in this year's Senior Bowl.

