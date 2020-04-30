East Rutherford, N.J. — The New York Giants have picked up the fifth-year options for safety Jabrill Peppers, a former Michigan standout, as well as tight end Evan Engram.

The team announced the moves late Wednesday, extending the players’ rookie contracts through the 2021 season.

Jabrill Peppers was part of the trade that sent star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from the Giants to the Browns. (Photo: Frank Franklin II, Associated Press)

NFL teams are permitted to exercise the fifth-year option on first-round draft choices after they have played three years.

Peppers was acquired on March 13, 2019, in the trade that sent Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns. He played in 11 games last season and had 76 tackles, three forced fumbles and an interception he returned for a touchdown. His season was ended by a back injury.

Peppers has 40 starts in his three seasons, collecting 210 tackles, three interceptions, 13 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and four recoveries.

Engram has made 25 starts and 34 appearances overall in three seasons. The Mississippi product has 153 receptions for 1,766 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has missed 14 games because of injuries.