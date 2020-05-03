The Ravens don’t appear to be considering signing controversial free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown. But Brown’s willing to at least show what his offseason addition might look like.

On his Snapchat account Saturday, the former Pittsburgh Steelers and Central Michigan star shared a photoshopped photo of himself in a Ravens uniform.

Antonio Brown shared this image of himself in a Baltimore Ravens uniform on Snapchat (Photo: Snapchat)

Brown worked out with his cousin, Ravens wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in their native Broward County, Florida, last month, fueling speculation about a possible acquisition. Jackson said two weeks ago that he’d be “happy if they signed him.”

“He’s a great player,” Jackson said of the seven-time Pro Bowl selection. “He showed it each and every year when he was with the Steelers in the past, but it’s not my decision.”

The Ravens have since drafted two wide receivers. The NFL, meanwhile, is investigating accusations of rape and sexual assault against Brown, 31, made in a civil lawsuit last year by his former trainer.

In an interview Wednesday with Sirius XM’s “Mad Dog Sports Radio,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta spoke generally when asked about the possibility of adding Brown.

“We’re always assessing the players out there on the streets,” DeCosta said. “We’re looking at guys. We’re making decisions that we think are best for the club. If we think there’s a guy out there who fits us, who’s got the skill set to provide value, we’ll certainly pounce on that type of guy. As (former Ravens general manager) Ozzie (Newsome) always used to tell me, we don’t play games until September. So we’ve got a lot of time to build the best team we can build, and we’ll continue to do that.”

Cowboys build around QB

It was more than 10 years ago, 2009 to be exact, when Jerry Jones coined the phrase “Romo Friendly.”

Tony Romo (Photo: Tom Pennington, Getty Images)

The Cowboys owner was expressing the organization’s support for then-quarterback Tony Romo.

During the “Romo Friendly” era, the quarterback had, at various times, receivers Roy Williams and Dez Bryant, running backs DeMarco Murray and Marion Barber, and tight ends Jason Witten and Martellus Bennett on his side.

The offensive weapons at Romo’s disposal were designed to end a Super Bowl drought that continues to this day.

Fast forward to today with Dak Prescott as the quarterback, and the Cowboys wouldn’t be criticized for not giving the QB1 similar weapons.

So yes, the Cowboys have “Dak Friendly” players, which became evident when they selected receiver CeeDee Lamb with the No. 17 overall pick in last weekend’s NFL draft.

Dallas could have chosen LSU defensive end K’lavon Chaisson or even moved up to pick Clemson corner AJ Terrell. Dallas stayed true to the board, knowing that adding another weapon to the offense only helps the quarterback.

Lamb brings an incredible amount of athletic ability. Draft experts believe he can make plays from different spots on the field, particularly from the slot, an area of concern for the Cowboys.

“The first part for us, as coaches, is to make sure we are creating numerous opportunities for everybody through schematic design,” new Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said last weekend. “Kellen Moore has had a lot of fun (during the draft) on a few new wrinkles we’re looking to work (on). It’s really just which way you emphasize.”

The Cowboys were working on improving things for Prescott going back two years. They made a trade at the deadline in 2018 to acquire wide receiver Amari Cooper.

The trade meant the days of barely throwing for more than 200 yards a game were over. Over a 16-game stretch, from the middle of the 2017 season to just before the Cooper trade in October 2018, Prescott averaged just 190.1 yards per game with 15 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Then the trade occurred. After only a few practices, Prescott raved about his new receiver. He could tell the difference an elite vs. average receiver provided.

In the next 16 games with Cooper, Prescott averaged 289.1 yards per game with 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Cooper wasn’t the only added player of value. The Cowboys had to make sure that if Prescott was going to be the long-term solution at quarterback, something they’re continuing to work on today in contract negotiations, running back Ezekiel Elliott would remain.

Elliott signed a contract extension through the 2026 season, further evidence the Cowboys are committed to him.

In the last two seasons, Elliott has a NFL-leading 736 touches.