The NFL is moving its five games scheduled for London and Mexico City this season back to U.S. stadiums because of the coronavirus pandemic, two people with knowledge of the switch told the Associated Press.

There has been an NFL game in London every year since 2007. (Photo: Eric Christian Smith, AP)

All five regular-season games will be played at the stadiums of the host teams, the people said, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the decision has not been announced publicly.

Scheduled were two home games for the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London -- the Lions, who haven't played overseas since 2015, were a likely opponent for one of them -- and two at Tottenham’s new facility, with the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins as hosts. The Arizona Cardinals were set to be the home team for the game at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

Opponents had not been announced.

“After considerable analysis, we believe the decision to play all our games domestically this season is the right one for our players, our clubs, and all our fans in the U.S., Mexico and UK,” said NFL vice president Christopher Halpin. “We greatly appreciate the support of our governmental and stadium partners in Mexico and the United Kingdom, who all agree with this decision, and we look forward to returning for games in both countries in the 2021 season."

The NFL has staged regular-season games in London every year since 2007. Since 2013, the Jaguars have hosted one game there each season.

Mexico City has had a regular-season game in 2016, 2017 and 2019.

The league is set to release the full schedule this week and is planning on adhering to it, though contingencies are being discussed as a safeguard against the pandemic.