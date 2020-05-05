Just because the Lions declined to pick up the fifth-year option on linebacker Jarrad Davis’ contract last week, it doesn’t mean he’s no longer in the teams’ future plans.

Jarrad Davis (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

“Yeah, I mean, I think J.D. is a cornerstone of what we’re trying to do and he’s in those big-picture plans in where we’re trying to go,” head coach Matt Patricia said Tuesday morning on a video conference call.

The 2017 first-round pick from general manager Bob Quinn’s second draft class in Detroit was projected to make slightly more than $10 million next season on the final year of his rookie deal. But the Lions decided not to pick up the option, something nearly half the teams in the league did with their 2017 first-rounders this offseason. So now if the team doesn’t work out a contract extension with Davis before next March, he’ll become an unrestricted free agent.

More: Justin Rogers' Detroit Lions all-decade team for 2010s

Davis has been a regular starter since his first season in Detroit, and a player Patricia on Tuesday called “a solid-rock leader, everything-you-want-in-a-program type of guy.”

But with the addition of rookie Jahlani Tavai to the mix in 2019, Davis saw his role reduced somewhat in a season hampered by injury. Davis, who has struggled in coverage as a linebacker, finished the season with 63 tackles, two sacks and three forced fumbles in 11 games.

“I would say this, there’s no doubt that J.D. is one of our strongest leaders on defense,” Patricia said. “He’s a great player, someone we continue to build around. And from that aspect of it, he and I just talked more so about how this is a short-term conversation as far as whatever this contract situation is, and for me it’s about long-term.

“So we’re just gonna go out and try and do everything we can this year to have our best season possible and we’ll take it and go from there. So it was a really clean, easy conversation, from that standpoint.”