Athletes have been forced to get creative with their workout regimens this spring, with most gyms and training facilities closed due to COVID-19 across the country.

But Lions running back Ty Johnson took it to an extreme this weekend, posting videos of one of his workout sessions that included wearing a harness attached to a Jeep and pulling it around an empty parking lot with some supervision.

Ty Johnson (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

“I was just glad he had a helmet on,” head coach Matt Patricia said, when asked on a Tuesday conference call if he’d seen the video. “I’m pretty sure there was someone in the car to hit the brakes in case he slipped. I go to safety first.”

After that, though, comes the teasing.

More: Niyo: No bear hugs now, but Lions' Matt Patricia embraces the virtual victories

“I mean it’s a Jeep, so once you get it moving, the ball bearings kick in and the tires go,” Patricia deadpanned. “I was busting his chops about it a little bit, but I did see it.”

As for trying it himself?

“I certainly could not do that,” Patricia said. “I mean I would blow (out) everything – Achilles, knees, elbows. Forget about it. There’s no way.”