The NFL’s schedule won’t be officially released until 7:30 p.m. Thursday, but already there are leaks.

Matthew Stafford (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

One of them indirectly involves the Lions’ 2020 slate of games. According to a report from 670-AM in Chicago, the Lions will open the regular season at home against the Chicago Bears. It would mark the first time since 2013 the Lions begin the season against a divisional opponent.

It would also mean earlier reports of a September schedule featuring only interconference games between the NFC and AFC in Weeks 1-4 were incorrect. There was speculation the league would opt for that format as a built-in contingency plan in case it needed to push back the start of the regular season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chicago radio report also has the Bears finishing the regular season with a game against Green Bay Packers. Since the league has gone to divisional games in Week 17, that would mean the Lions will end the season with a game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Lions full schedule will include the six games against NFC North opponents, home games against New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Washington, Houston and Indianapolis, and road games at Atlanta, Carolina, Arizona, Tennessee and Jacksonville.