You can call this one a Buckeye Bonanza.

The Detroit Lions’ Week 4 game against the New Orleans Saints will feature one of the 10 best individual matchups of the 2020 NFL season, according to NFL.com.

Jeff Okudah (Photo: Charlie Neibergall, AP)

That’s when cornerback Jeff Okudah, the Lions’ first-round draft pick out of Ohio State, will tackle another former Buckeye, Saints receiver Michael Thomas.

The game is on Oct. 4 at Ford Field and will be televised by Fox.

“The 2020 draft's consensus top cover specialist will be tested early against fellow Buckeyes legend Thomas,” says Chris Wesseling of NFL.com. “Although Okudah offers prototypical size at 6-foot-1 and more than 200 pounds, he's never dealt with the physicality of a record-breaking receiver such as Thomas, the reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year.”

Thomas, a second-round pick of the Saints in 2016, set the NFL single-season record for receptions last year with 149. His 1,725 yards led the league and he scored nine touchdowns.

Thomas also led the NFL in receptions in 2018 with 125.