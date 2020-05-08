Detroit News 2020 Detroit Lions schedule predictions
Go through the gallery to view the Lions' 2020 NFL schedule, along with predictions from Rod Beard of The Detroit News.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Sept. 13 vs. Bears (1 p.m.): The season opens with a big test, as the Lions draw a divisional rival in the opener for the first time since 2013. The Lions are 3-1-1 in their last five season openers, but they have lost the last four meetings against the Bears. That streak ends, as the Lions make a nice opening statement. Prediction: Win
Fullscreen
Sept. 20 at Packers (1 p.m.): It’s not just one, but two consecutive divisional games to start the season. The Packers, who lost in the NFC Championship last season, again should be the favorite in the division and although the Lions don’t have to deal with frigid weather at Lambeau Field, Aaron Rodgers is too much to overcome. Prediction: Loss
Fullscreen
Sept. 27 at Cardinals (4:25 p.m.): The Lions get another shot at Kyler Murray (1), who orchestrated an epic comeback in the opener last season. Murray has another weapon in receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was acquired from the Texans. They’ll also see rookie linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who was a draft consideration. Prediction: Loss
Fullscreen
Oct. 4 vs. Saints (1 p.m.): The schedule doesn’t get any easier with another playoff team and an unenviable matchup against one of the league’s best offenses. It’s the Saints’ first trip to Ford Field since 2014, a game the Lions won in the last two minutes. Prediction: Loss
Fullscreen
Oct. 18 at Jaguars (1 p.m.): The breakout season from Gardner Minshew was a revelation or the Jags, but they’ll have some bigger concerns on the defensive side, trying to replace Calais Campbell. After the bye week, a road game in the heat won’t be too tough for the Lions to overcome. Prediction: Win
Fullscreen
Oct. 25 at Falcons (1 p.m.): Atlanta’s offense gets a boost with the addition of Todd Gurley to the backfield, but their bigger issue was defense, where they used four of their first five draft picks to address that side of the ball. After a rough start, they finished last season with four straight wins. Prediction: Win
Fullscreen
Nov. 1 vs. Colts (1 p.m.): The Colts made some nice upgrades, with the additions of veteran quarterback Philip Rivers and by drafting receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and running back Jonathan Taylor. After a tough 7-9 season, the Colts’ new-look offense will have the bugs worked out by the midpoint of the season, but the Lions will get a surprising victory. Prediction: Win
Fullscreen
Nov. 8 at Vikings (1 p.m.): Minnesota has won five straight games handily in the head-to-head series, by an average of 13 points. After making the playoffs last season, the Vikings are poised for another good season, behind Michigan State product Kirk Cousins (8). Prediction: Loss
Fullscreen
Nov. 15 vs. Washington (1 p.m.): Washington rallied to tie and then move ahead with a pair of field goals in the final two minutes to take a 19-16 win last season. It could be another slugfest this year, but Washington’s defense, with the addition of No. 2 overall pick Chase Young, will be significantly improved. Prediction: Win
Fullscreen
Nov. 22 at Panthers (1 p.m.): Teddy Bridgewater takes the reins from Cam Newton at quarterback, and the test will be whether he can produce as the every-week starter will be intriguing. Having Christian McCaffrey (22) in the backfield will take some of the pressure off Bridgewater. Prediction: Win
Fullscreen
Nov. 26 vs. Texans (12:30 p.m.): The Thanksgiving game won’t be an easy one. Houston looked to have things moving in the right direction, but inexplicably dealt receiver DeAndre Hopkins for David Johnson. The offense, behind Deshaun Watson, still will be formidable enough to hold off the Lions. Prediction: Loss
Fullscreen
Dec. 6 at Bears (1 p.m.): The schedule starts to take a toll on the Lions and, at a point in the schedule where they alternate home and road games, the big divisional matchup against the Bears catches them. One team has swept their head-to-head matchups in eight of the last 10 years, but the Bears get the first split since 2016. Prediction: Loss
Fullscreen
Dec. 13 vs. Packers (1 p.m.): Both pairings with Chicago and Green Bay are back-to-back, which is less than ideal. It could be worse — it could be on the road at Lambeau Field in the middle of the winter. The Lions, though, have had better success against the Packers in recent years and will put up a decent fight. Prediction: Loss
Fullscreen
Dec. 19-20 at Titans (TBD): The Lions face both runners-up in each conference, which doesn’t bode well for their strength of schedule. The Titans will feed off their running game, with Derrick Henry (left) carrying the load. Ryan Tannehill is comfortable as the field general, and the Titans may not make another long run, but they’ll be formidable. Prediction: Loss
Fullscreen
Dec. 26-27 vs. Buccaneers (TBD): A matchup against Tom Brady (pictured) and the revamped Tampa Bay offense should be interesting, especially this late in the season. The talented Bucs offense racked up four touchdowns last season with Jameis Winston. With Brady and now Rob Gronkowski, it could get ugly. Prediction: Loss
Fullscreen
Jan. 3 vs. Vikings (1 p.m.): With a tough back-loaded schedule, the season ends on a rocky note, which likely will have some bigger ramifications for the front office and possibly the coaching staff. Another lost season and another high draft pick. Prediction: Loss. Final record prediction: 6-10
    Tom Brady’s move to Tampa Bay didn’t just create ripples with fans. It caused networks to drastically rework their last-minute requests with the NFL scheduling office to make sure the Buccaneers got as many high-profile dates as possible.

    When the NFL’s regular-season schedule was announced on Thursday night, all of the league television partners were satisfied with how Tampa Bay’s games were distributed. The Bucs are slated to make five prime-time appearances (one Thursday, two Sunday night, two Monday night) with all of them slated between Weeks 5-12. That’s a pretty big audible for a team that was expected to have maybe two at best before signing Brady.

    Pending developments in the coronavirus pandemic, Tampa Bay’s opener at New Orleans will be Fox’s featured “America’s Game of the Week,” as will the Oct. 18 game against Green Bay. CBS will showcase the Bucs in the 4:25 p.m. window on Nov. 29, when they host defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City.

    Fox – which has the NFC and Thursday night packages – has Tampa Bay nine times, while CBS, ESPN and NBC each have them twice. The Week 16 game at Detroit will be on either Fox or NFL Network, which will be determined later in the season.

    Fox has five of Tampa Bay’s first six games, including its first prime-time game on Thursday, Oct. 8 at Chicago.

    “I can’t think of a single player move ever that adjusted requests and turned the process upside down as much as this,” said Fox Sports senior vice president Michael Mulvihill about Brady signing with Tampa Bay. “I think the league treated everyone well with Tampa Bay because they knew how great everyone’s interest was. It was a significant curveball.”

    More: Early road stretch, rugged finish highlight Lions' 2020 schedule

    Brady’s former team isn’t dropping off the radar. New England has five scheduled prime-time appearances (one Thursday, two Sunday night, two Monday night) and has the featured CBS late afternoon spot at Kansas City (Oct. 4) and versus San Francisco (Oct. 25).

    “They are still going to be a big story for us. Plus, I will never sell Bill Belichick short,” CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus said. “They still have a great tradition and legacy.”

    Here are other takeaways from the networks about their packages:

    Grand openings

    Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium and Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium will get their own spotlight during the first two weeks. New stadiums have traditionally received the Sunday night game in Week 2, but this is the first time since 2002 that there have been multiple openings.

    The Rams’ opener against Dallas is the NBC Sunday night game on the opening week, while the Raiders’ first game in Las Vegas will be on Monday night in Week 2, against New Orleans. The Sept. 21 game also marks 50 years since the first Monday night game and will be simulcast on ABC and ESPN.

    “We expressed an interest in having either game,” ESPN executive vice president of programming Burke Magnus said. “We will likely add a couple more elements because it is a big event, not only historically but with the Raiders moving into their new home.”

    ESPN’s opening week doubleheader has Pittsburgh at the New York Giants, marking the fourth time in the last five years an interconference game has kicked off its schedule. The late game is Denver hosting Tennessee.

    Going west

    Six of the first seven games on “Sunday Night Football” will be from the West Coast, including San Francisco and Seattle getting to host two early games apiece on NBC. Executive producer Fred Gaudelli said this is the first time he can remember having a predominant western slant to the early schedule.

    Of those six matchups, only one is a division matchup – Rams at 49ers on Oct. 18. Seattle hosts New England (Sept. 20) and Minnesota (Oct. 11), while the Niners have an intriguing matchup on Oct. 4 against Philadelphia. Gaudelli is also intrigued with having San Francisco’s late-season game at Dallas on Dec. 20.

    KC masterpieces

    McManus was extremely pleased that CBS was able to retain most of the Chiefs’ marquee matchups. Besides the Week 4 game against New England, CBS also has the Nov. 29 contest at Tampa Bay, and Dec. 20 at New Orleans. The Chiefs will have five games in the late afternoon spot during CBS doubleheaders.

    Kansas City will kick off its title defense in the opening game on Sept. 10 against Houston, which will be on NBC. Its only Monday night appearance will be at Baltimore on Sept. 28.

    Fore!

    If the revised golf majors schedule remains, Fox and CBS should be in good shape. Fox has a single-header in Week 2, when the U.S. Open is slated to take place, with six of its seven games beginning at 1 p.m. The only outlier is Washington at Arizona at 4:05 p.m., which means viewers in the District of Columbia and Phoenix will likely see the conclusion of the final round of the Open on FS1.

    CBS will have the final round of the Masters on Nov. 15 (Week 10), but its three games will all begin after 4 p.m. Last year’s final round began early due to the threat of inclement weather and was wrapped up by 3 p.m.

    Supply and demand

    CBS has this season’s Super Bowl, which should give the network an advantage in ad sales. McManus, though, thinks everyone will benefit because of the increasing demand for live programming.

    “I think there is going to be a lot of pent up demand. We have a terrific schedule that is very attractive to advertisers,” he said.

    Gaudelli said there are a lot of unknown factors with how the rest of the sports calendar will play out due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    “Normally we program against the World Series in middle to late October but we don’t know when the baseball playoffs might take place. Hopefully things will be in a more familiar state when we get to fall,” he said.

