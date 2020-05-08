The Lions’ schedule was released on Thursday night and The Detroit News predicts a 6-10 record for the 2020 season.

ESPN is a bit more optimistic, forecasting an 8-8 mark.

Matthew Stafford (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

“In comparison to how some schedules have looked for the Lions at the time of release, this one seems fairly reasonable,” says ESPN’s Michael Rothstein. “Going on the road for four of the first six games is not ideal, nor is the early bye week that breaks some of those road games up. But the Lions avoid having to go to Green Bay in December, which is big, and opening against Chicago, which might have a new starting quarterback, could be an advantage in a year with shorter-than-normal preparation time.”

The Lions open at home against the Bears on Sept. 13 and their next home game is on Week 4 against the Saints. The four road games during the opening six-game stretch are against the Packers, Cardinals, Jaguars and Falcons.

More: Early road stretch, rugged finish highlight Lions' 2020 schedule

One highlight of the schedule is at home against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Week 16.

Rothstein: “The new-look Buccaneers, led by ex-Patriots Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, come to Ford Field just after Christmas. Depending on how the season plays out, (Matt) Patricia could be coaching for his job against the quarterback and tight end that helped him win Super Bowls as an assistant coach. Or, Patricia could be coaching for a playoff berth against some of the best to ever do it. That could make for high drama in Week 16 in Detroit."

2020 Detroit Lions schedule

PRESEASON

► Aug. 13-17: at New England, time TBD (WJBK-TV)

► Aug. 20: N.Y Jets, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

► Aug. 27-30: at Miami, TBD (WJBK-TV)

► Sept. 3-4: Buffalo, TBD (WJBK-TV)

REGULAR SEASON

► Sept. 13: Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)

► Sept. 20: at Green Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

► Sept. 27: at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. (FOX)

► Oct. 4: New Orleans, 1 p.m. (FOX)

► Oct. 18: at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. (FOX)

► Oct. 25: at Atlanta, 1 p.m. (FOX)

► Nov. 1: Indianpolis, 1 p.m. (CBS)

► Nov. 8: at Minnesota, 1 p.m. (CBS)

► Nov. 15: Washington, 1 p.m. (FOX)

► Nov. 22: at Carolina, 1 p.m. (FOX)

► Nov. 26: Houston, 12:30 p.m. (CBS)

► Dec. 6: at Chicago, 1 p.m. (FOX)

► Dec. 13: Green Bay, 1 p.m. (FOX)

► Dec. 19-20: at Tennessee, TBD (TBD)

► Dec. 26-27: Tampa Bay, TBD (TBD)

► Jan. 3: Minnesota, 1 p.m. (FOX)