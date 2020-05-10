The Detroit Lions’ draft class will have more impact in the 2020 season than any other team’s group of rookies, ESPN’s Kevin Seifert says.

“If nothing else, the Lions are going to get volume out of this draft,” Seifert says. Four picks are likely Day 1 starters: cornerback Jeff Okudah, running back D'Andre Swift, edge Julian Okwara and guard Jonah Jackson. Three others could play big early roles. Okudah might be the only potential superstar, but there were a bunch of NFL-ready players in this class.”

D'Andre Swift (Photo: John Bazemore, AP)

The Lions’ selections were Okudah (Round 1), Swift (Round 2), Okwara (Round 3), Jackson (Round 3), guard Logan Stenberg (Round 4), receiver Quintez Cephus (Round 5), running back Jason Huntley (Round 5), defensive tackle John Penisini (Round 6) and defensive tackle Jashon Cornell (Round 7).

More: Early road stretch, rugged finish highlight Lions' 2020 schedule

Nine experts were asked about which team did the most for their immediate future and only two had the same answer. The other eight:

Matt Bowen: Ravens

Mike Clay: Panthers

Jeremy Fowler: 49ers

Dan Graziano: Bengals

Mina Kimes: Cowboys

Jason Reid: Dolphins

Aaron Schatz: Broncos

Field Yates: Bengals

The question, “Which team's rookie class will make the biggest impact in 2020?” was one of seven answered so far by ESPN’s experts about the 2020 NFL draft (pay site).