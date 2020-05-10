Meet Lions first-round draft pick Jeff Okudah
Ohio State defensive back Jeffrey Okudah plays against Tulane on Sept. 22, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio.
Ohio State defensive back Jeffrey Okudah plays against Tulane on Sept. 22, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete, AP
Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah tackles Florida Atlantic tight end Harrison Bryant during the first half on Aug. 31, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.
Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah tackles Florida Atlantic tight end Harrison Bryant during the first half on Aug. 31, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete, AP
Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah plays against Florida Atlantic in a game on Aug. 31, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio.
Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah plays against Florida Atlantic in a game on Aug. 31, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete, AP
Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah plays against Michigan in the first half in Ann Arbor on Nov. 30, 2019.
Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah plays against Michigan in the first half in Ann Arbor on Nov. 30, 2019. Paul Sancya, AP
Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah plays against Florida Atlantic in a game in Columbus, Ohio.
Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah plays against Florida Atlantic in a game in Columbus, Ohio. Jay LaPrete, AP
Jeff Okudah gets ready to hit a Florida Atlantic player in a 2019 game.
Jeff Okudah gets ready to hit a Florida Atlantic player in a 2019 game. Jay LaPrete, AP
Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine on March 1, 2020.
Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine on March 1, 2020. Michael Conroy, AP
Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.
Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah runs a drill at the NFL Combine.
Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah runs a drill at the NFL Combine. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah watches the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.
Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah watches the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. Charlie Neibergall, AP
    The Detroit Lions’ draft class will have more impact in the 2020 season than any other team’s group of rookies, ESPN’s Kevin Seifert says.

    “If nothing else, the Lions are going to get volume out of this draft,” Seifert says. Four picks are likely Day 1 starters: cornerback Jeff Okudah, running back D'Andre Swift, edge Julian Okwara and guard Jonah Jackson. Three others could play big early roles. Okudah might be the only potential superstar, but there were a bunch of NFL-ready players in this class.”

    The Lions’ selections were Okudah (Round 1), Swift (Round 2), Okwara (Round 3), Jackson (Round 3), guard Logan Stenberg (Round 4), receiver Quintez Cephus (Round 5), running back Jason Huntley (Round 5), defensive tackle John Penisini (Round 6) and defensive tackle Jashon Cornell (Round 7).

    More: Early road stretch, rugged finish highlight Lions' 2020 schedule

    Nine experts were asked about which team did the most for their immediate future and only two had the same answer. The other eight:

    Matt Bowen: Ravens

    Mike Clay: Panthers

    Jeremy Fowler: 49ers

    Dan Graziano: Bengals

    Mina Kimes: Cowboys

    Jason Reid: Dolphins

    Aaron Schatz: Broncos

    Field Yates: Bengals

    The question, “Which team's rookie class will make the biggest impact in 2020?” was one of seven answered so far by ESPN’s experts about the 2020 NFL draft (pay site).

