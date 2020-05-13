How many passing yards will Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford have in 2020?

The over-under, as established by Caesars Sportsbook, is 4,199.5.

Buy Photo Matthew Stafford (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

Stafford has played eight 16-game regular seasons in his NFL career and thrown for fewer than 4,200 yards only once – in 2018. That season, Stafford had 3,777 yards, with 21 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a very average 89.9 quarterback rating.

ESPN’s Michael Rothstein says taking the over would be the smart play on this one.

“While coach Matt Patricia would like to run the ball more, Stafford was on pace for a 5,000-yard season (in 2019) before a back injury landed him on injured reserve,” Rothstein says. “The Lions have the potential for one of the more potent offenses in the league when players are healthy, and Stafford is a big enough part of that. In Darrell Bevell's offense, even a down year for Stafford should mean around 4,100 yards or so. As long as Stafford stays healthy, he should clear this number with ease.”

Other interesting over-unders by the Caesars Sportsbook, as reported by ESPN (pay site):

►3,746.5 – Passing yards for the Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow

►4,099.5 – Passing yards for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tom Brady

►3,999.5 – Passing yards for the Indianapolis Colts’ Philip Rivers

►1,199.5 – Rushing yards for the Tennessee Titans’ Derrick Henry

►1,024.5 – Receiving yards for the Chicago Bears’ Allen Robinson

►10 – Rushing touchdowns for the Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott

►7 – Receiving touchdowns for the Cleveland Browns’ Odell Beckham Jr.