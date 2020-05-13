The Detroit Lions assigned the team's rookie class uniform numbers on Wednesday, but you will probably want to hold off from quickly purchasing a Jeff Okudah or D'Andre Swift jersey.

Okudah will initially wear No. 1, while Swift will don No. 6, but neither number is compliant with the NFL's uniform policy. Both players eventually will be required to change to a number between 20-49, the allowed range for both defensive backs and running backs.

Rookie running back D'Andre Swift will wear No. 6 -- for now -- with the Lions (Photo: John Raoux, Associated Press)

The current problem for Detroit's top two selections is there were no numbers to choose. The only numbers available between 20-49 are 20, 22 and 37, but all three have been retired by the franchise to honor all-time greats Barry Sanders, Bobby Layne and Doak Walker.

Other rookies also could switch before the regular season, when more options become available due to roster cuts.

Below is a full list of rookie numbers:

► Okudah — 1

► Swift — 6

► Julian Okwara — 45

► Jonah Jackson — 73

► Logan Stenberg — 61

► Quintez Cephus — 87

► Jason Huntley — 41

► John Penisini — 91

► Jashon Cornell — 96

► Hunter Bryant — 86

► Jeremiah Dinson — 36

► Jalen Elliott — 42

► Bobby Price — 47

► Luke Sellers — 47 (yes, both Price and Sellers will wear the same number)

► Arryn Siposs — 2

► Steven Wirtel — 49

