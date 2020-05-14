Detroit News 2020 Detroit Lions schedule predictions
Go through the gallery to view the Lions' 2020 NFL schedule, along with predictions from Rod Beard of The Detroit News.
Go through the gallery to view the Lions' 2020 NFL schedule, along with predictions from Rod Beard of The Detroit News. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Sept. 13 vs. Bears (1 p.m.): The season opens with a big test, as the Lions draw a divisional rival in the opener for the first time since 2013. The Lions are 3-1-1 in their last five season openers, but they have lost the last four meetings against the Bears. That streak ends, as the Lions make a nice opening statement. Prediction: Win Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Sept. 20 at Packers (1 p.m.): It’s not just one, but two consecutive divisional games to start the season. The Packers, who lost in the NFC Championship last season, again should be the favorite in the division and although the Lions don’t have to deal with frigid weather at Lambeau Field, Aaron Rodgers is too much to overcome. Prediction: Loss Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Sept. 27 at Cardinals (4:25 p.m.): The Lions get another shot at Kyler Murray (1), who orchestrated an epic comeback in the opener last season. Murray has another weapon in receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was acquired from the Texans. They’ll also see rookie linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who was a draft consideration. Prediction: Loss Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
Oct. 4 vs. Saints (1 p.m.): The schedule doesn’t get any easier with another playoff team and an unenviable matchup against one of the league’s best offenses. It’s the Saints’ first trip to Ford Field since 2014, a game the Lions won in the last two minutes. Prediction: Loss Butch Dill, Associated Press
Oct. 18 at Jaguars (1 p.m.): The breakout season from Gardner Minshew was a revelation or the Jags, but they’ll have some bigger concerns on the defensive side, trying to replace Calais Campbell. After the bye week, a road game in the heat won’t be too tough for the Lions to overcome. Prediction: Win Phelan M. Ebenhack, Associated Press
Oct. 25 at Falcons (1 p.m.): Atlanta’s offense gets a boost with the addition of Todd Gurley to the backfield, but their bigger issue was defense, where they used four of their first five draft picks to address that side of the ball. After a rough start, they finished last season with four straight wins. Prediction: Win John Bazemore, Associated Press
Nov. 1 vs. Colts (1 p.m.): The Colts made some nice upgrades, with the additions of veteran quarterback Philip Rivers and by drafting receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and running back Jonathan Taylor. After a tough 7-9 season, the Colts’ new-look offense will have the bugs worked out by the midpoint of the season, but the Lions will get a surprising victory. Prediction: Win Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Nov. 8 at Vikings (1 p.m.): Minnesota has won five straight games handily in the head-to-head series, by an average of 13 points. After making the playoffs last season, the Vikings are poised for another good season, behind Michigan State product Kirk Cousins (8). Prediction: Loss Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Nov. 15 vs. Washington (1 p.m.): Washington rallied to tie and then move ahead with a pair of field goals in the final two minutes to take a 19-16 win last season. It could be another slugfest this year, but Washington’s defense, with the addition of No. 2 overall pick Chase Young, will be significantly improved. Prediction: Win Michael Ainsworth, Associated Press
Nov. 22 at Panthers (1 p.m.): Teddy Bridgewater takes the reins from Cam Newton at quarterback, and the test will be whether he can produce as the every-week starter will be intriguing. Having Christian McCaffrey (22) in the backfield will take some of the pressure off Bridgewater. Prediction: Win Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Nov. 26 vs. Texans (12:30 p.m.): The Thanksgiving game won’t be an easy one. Houston looked to have things moving in the right direction, but inexplicably dealt receiver DeAndre Hopkins for David Johnson. The offense, behind Deshaun Watson, still will be formidable enough to hold off the Lions. Prediction: Loss Charlie Riedel, Associated Press
Dec. 6 at Bears (1 p.m.): The schedule starts to take a toll on the Lions and, at a point in the schedule where they alternate home and road games, the big divisional matchup against the Bears catches them. One team has swept their head-to-head matchups in eight of the last 10 years, but the Bears get the first split since 2016. Prediction: Loss Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Dec. 13 vs. Packers (1 p.m.): Both pairings with Chicago and Green Bay are back-to-back, which is less than ideal. It could be worse — it could be on the road at Lambeau Field in the middle of the winter. The Lions, though, have had better success against the Packers in recent years and will put up a decent fight. Prediction: Loss Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Dec. 19-20 at Titans (TBD): The Lions face both runners-up in each conference, which doesn’t bode well for their strength of schedule. The Titans will feed off their running game, with Derrick Henry (left) carrying the load. Ryan Tannehill is comfortable as the field general, and the Titans may not make another long run, but they’ll be formidable. Prediction: Loss Ed Zurga, Associated Press
Dec. 26-27 vs. Buccaneers (TBD): A matchup against Tom Brady (pictured) and the revamped Tampa Bay offense should be interesting, especially this late in the season. The talented Bucs offense racked up four touchdowns last season with Jameis Winston. With Brady and now Rob Gronkowski, it could get ugly. Prediction: Loss Charles Krupa, Associated Press
Jan. 3 vs. Vikings (1 p.m.): With a tough back-loaded schedule, the season ends on a rocky note, which likely will have some bigger ramifications for the front office and possibly the coaching staff. Another lost season and another high draft pick. Prediction: Loss. Final record prediction: 6-10 Andy Clayton-King, Associated Press
    During the time the first coronavirus cases were reported in the United States, through the initial weeks of its spread across the country, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and family were enjoying a normal, relaxing offseason. 

    Matthew, his wife Kelly and their three daughters spent a few weeks in California, including a trip to Disneyland, before jetting to Florida for a couple weeks on the Gulf Coast with extended family. 

    But as the severity of the virus quickly came into focus, the Stafford family returned to their offseason home in Georgia, where they've largely been locked down ever since.

    "I don't even know how long it's been, to be honest with you," Matthew said during a video conference call with reporters Thursday afternoon. "I've got to hand it to Kelly. Three little kids running around and she's carrying a fourth, it's pretty impressive she has the energy and the stamina that she does. I'm trying to help out as much as I can. It's as much dad time as I've ever had and it's been awesome.

    "But it's difficult," Matthew continued. "It's difficult on everybody, especially with her situation, being pregnant and really — it's the right thing to do — we haven't been out. We don't go out. We don't go to the grocery store. We try to get all that delivered if we possibly can and limit our contact with other people. We've just been trying to stay really safe and keep the kids busy any way we possibly can."

    In early March, Kelly announced the couple was expecting a fourth child this summer. That comes a little more than a year after she underwent successful brain surgery to remove a non-cancerous tumor known as an acoustic neuroma. 

    Given the amount we still don't know about how COVID-19 affects the human body, Matthew hasn't wanted to take any more risks than necessary. 

    "There's not hard data on this yet, what it does to a pregnant woman, a baby," Matthew said. "We're just trying to make sure we're doing everything we possibly can to limit our exposure and making sure we're at home, doing everything the experts are telling us to do, as much as we possibly can, while trying to stay sane and still have a little bit of fun here and there."

    But while doing everything he can to protect his family, Stafford also is finding windows of time to work on being a better quarterback. In California, he worked out with teammates Danny Amendola and Kenny Golladay. Amendola also came to Atlanta for a few days. Additionally, Stafford has connected with two of the team's rookies, running back D'Andre Swift and receiver Quintez Cephus, for throwing sessions. 

    "Just trying to make sure we're limiting the amount of people that are there," Stafford said. "Obviously, it's only the guy throwing and the guys catching. Trying to do that. Trying to make sure, I'm honestly making a conscious effort to try not to lick my fingers before I get the ball, throw it. All those are kinds of things I never thought I'd have to think about. At the moment, I am. Just trying to make sure we limit our contact."

    As for the 2020 season, Stafford can't predict what will happen, but he's hopeful. He said the back injury that sidelined him the final eight games of the 2019 campaign has fully healed and it feels as good as it has at any point in the past couple of years. 

    "I'm hoping everything goes as safe and as smooth as it can this offseason and we're allowed back in at some point, as long as that's safe," he said. "It's a tough situation, as everybody knows, to make the call on when, where and how we do this thing. But I'm hopeful we can get it going because I've put in a lot of work to be where I am and other guys on our team are doing the same."

    Stafford sees some similarities to the 2011 lockout season and believes there will be value in having a roster loaded with intrinsically motivated individuals eager to hitting the ground running. 

    As for the virtual offseason workouts and meetings the team is currently conducting, it's been challenging for the quarterback. 

    "I would rather be in-person, I'd rather be in Detroit, if we could be, talking about this stuff and then going out and working on it," Stafford said. "The biggest difference right now is we're all talking about it, and then we hang up the Zoom call and I go chase three kids and, you know, Danny goes and does yoga in his underwear or whatever, and Kenny's catching balls from a JUGS. I don't know what these guys are doing, but we're not working on the same stuff at the same time. It's a little bit challenging in that aspect, but I'm just trying to be available for guys as much as I possibly can, to make sure they know I'm there."

    And even at the point players can return to their facilities, there will remain a lingering and real possibility games could be played in front of significantly reduced crowds or even no fans at all

    Silence is bliss at the quarterback position, but Stafford worries about how the absence of the crowd noise could impact some of his teammates. 

    "When Danny was in town, we talked about it," Stafford said. "He was just like, 'Maybe they need to play music or something.' It's like going for a long run with no music. It's just different, and something those guys become so accustomed to — feeding off that energy. It would definitely feel different, I would think."

    Whatever the reality ends up being, Stafford will be ready to play at the drop of a hat. 

    "I think they're going to pick a schedule and go, 'Hey, this is when you get to be back and this is when we're starting, so saddle up.' And that's fine," he said. "That's fine with me. If they told us we had to start the season tomorrow and had to fly to Detroit and go put the pads on, I'd be thrilled and happy to go do it. So just the opportunity at any time, with it being safe, I'm ready to go."

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @Justin_Rogers

