Matthew Stafford isn’t on the market – but his house is.

The Detroit Lions quarterback’s home on Long Pointe Drive in Bloomfield Township listed Thursday for $6.5 million. It has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms and sits on 1.27 acres and 441 feet overlooking Long Lake.

Matthew Stafford's home is on Long Lake in Bloomfield Township. (Photo: redfin.com)

The house has 23 rooms and 7,720 total square footage. It includes an indoor half-basketball court constructed of the original flooring used for Detroit Pistons games when they played at the Pontiac Silverdome.

Stafford, 32, also has homes in Georgia and California.

Stafford was the subject of trade rumors earlier this year but Lions general manager Bob Quinn, at the NFL Combine, called those rumors “100 percent false.”

Stafford addressed those rumors during a video meeting with reporters on Thursday.

“It’s something that doesn’t bother me,” Stafford said. “Listen, I’m here, I want to be here, I love being a Detroit Lion, I love leading this team. All that stuff is just out there to be out there. A slow news month at that point. I’m just happy to be where I am and try to make the best of a season that I hope happens.”

