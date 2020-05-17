The Detroit Lions have reached an agreement with one of the team's nine draft picks over the weekend, coming to terms with fourth-round selection Logan Stenberg, according to the offensive lineman's representation.

The Lions initially held the third pick in the fourth round, No. 109 overall, but traded the choice to Las Vegas in exchange for picks 121 and 172 in the fifth-round. The Lions added New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley with the latter selection.

A three-year starter at Kentucky, Stenberg is expected to compete for the opening in Detroit's starting lineup. He'll be battling with fellow rookie Jonah Jackson, as well as several veteran options, including Kenny Wiggins, Oday Aboushi and former first-round pick Joshua Garnett.

The Lions drafted Kentucky guard Logan Stenberg. (Photo: Kentucky athletics)

At Kentucky, Stenberg established a reputation as one of the most physical players in SEC.

"I love his attitude," Lions general manager Bob Quinn said after making the pick. "I told him that when we drafted him, when I got him on the phone. I said, ‘I love the attitude you play with. I love the aggressiveness you play with.’ He did have a few penalties where he did kind of goes after the whistle a few times, so we’re going to get that straightened out real quick. We all want our offensive line to be old-school guys – tough, gritty, powerful. Those are the words I would (use) to describe Logan. That’s kind of what we look for and I think that’s how he plays."

The terms of the deal were not announced, but rookie salaries are on a set scale under the current collective bargaining agreement. With a signing bonus projected to be between $700,000-800,000, Stenberg will have an approximate cap hit of $800,000 in 2020.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers