The majority of us have been inconvenienced in some way or another by the COVID-19 pandemic, but some inconveniences are bigger than others. For example, Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones had to postpone his upcoming wedding with fiancee Liz Howell.

"We were supposed to get married on the 11th of July out in Napa," Jones said during a Thursday video conference with local reporters. "It's kind of serious out there — had to shut it down, shut the wedding down and postpone it for next year."

Christian Jones (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Between the two, Jones said Howell is the planner and has handled making the necessary scheduling adjustments, but the whole thing has been understandably stressful.

Still, the couple understands it's an inconvenience worth working around.

"You've got to look at the safety members of your family and friend coming. We've got older people on both sides — grandparents and we didn't want to put none of them at risk."

Additionally, Jones' mother, Tarralyn, is higher risk having twice survived breast cancer before needing a pair of brain tumors removed in 2014. Currently living in Oviedo, Fla, a suburb of Orlando, Jones confirmed mom and dad are currently in good health.

"Been talking to her a little bit over this break, calls or text," Jones said. "She's healthy. My dad is healthy. ...They're doing fine. We're communicating pretty much every day."

Jones and Howell got engaged last June and are living together in Royal Oak. The two are exploring alternative options, including getting married in the coming months and holding the celebration in 2021.

"We've been in talks about doing kind of a courthouse thing — if we can get a few family members up here they'll go through that process with us," Jones said. "We're still trying to tie the knot, it just won't be the special ceremony we had planned out in California. Kind of have to wait until next year for that.

Jones, 29, is entering his third season with the Lions after signing a two-year extension last year. He played more than 600 defensive snaps for the team in 2019, recording 51 tackles and 2.0 sacks in three games.

"Really good scheme fit for what we do, very versatile," GM Bob Quinn said at the end of last season. "As you guys know, when we’re trying to build the front seven, it’s really hard to find linebackers that can play on the line of scrimmage and off. I think Christian has obviously shown he can do that at a good level."

During the recent stay-at-home order in Michigan, Jones has managed to stay in shape for the upcoming season by doing agility drills at home and at local high school fields, while heading over to teammate Jarrad Davis' house for weight lifting sessions.

"JD has a nice little weight room set up in his basement, so I get down there," Jones said.

"He calls it the 'Lions Den.'"

