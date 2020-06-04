The Detroit Lions entered the offseason in need of bolstering their pass rush.

ESPN says the Lions haven't done enough, calling the team's lack of landing a pass rusher one of the biggest "missed opportunities" of the offseason, in a story posted Thursday.

Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) tied for the team lead in sacks last season with seven. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

No team allowed more passing yards per game last season than the Lions (284.4 yards per game), whose defensive line finished last in the NFL in winning only 24% of its pass-rush reps (per ESPN) — one of only four teams below 35%.

The team finished with just 28 sacks, and cut Devon Kennard, who tied for the team lead last season with seven.

"Maybe adding outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. was unlikely to happen in free agency given the multiyear deal he signed with the Falcons," writes Matt Bowen, an NFL analyst for ESPN. "However, could Detroit have landed Vic Beasley Jr. or Leonard Floyd, each a former top-10 pick? Both signed one-year deals. And what about Jadeveon Clowney? The veteran is still available."

The Lions did bring in linebacker Jamie Collins (career-high seven sacks last season with the New England Patriots), which likely led to the Lions' release of Kennard, and did draft Notre Dame defensive end Julian Okwara in the third round of the NFL Draft.

They also addressed their secondary after trading three-time Pro Bowler cornerback Darius Slay, signing free-agent cornerback Desmond Trufant and selecting cornerback Jeff Okudah with the No. 3 overal pick in the NFL Draft.

"Yes, I understand it's a two-way street here with pass rush and coverage," Bowen continued. "You need both to win. And the Lions did add two cornerbacks with man-coverage traits — Jeff Okudah and Desmond Trufant — after trading Darius Slay. But without a consistent pass rush, especially considering the defensive scheme in Detroit, I still have concerns about the Lions' ability to create pressure up front."