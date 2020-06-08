After a big debut, T.J. Hockenson had what probably can be considered a ho-hum rookie season with the Detroit Lions until it was cut short by injury.

The tight end out of Iowa, selected by the Lions with the No. 8 overall pick in the NFL Draft in 2019, hauled in six catches for 131 yards in the Lions' season opener, a 27-27 tie with the Arizona Cardinals.

Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson had 32 catches for 367 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games as a rookie. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Over the next 11 games, however, Hockenson had just one game of 50 or more receiving yards before he suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the Thanksgiving Day loss to the Chicago Bears. His final line for 2019: 32 catches, 367 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games.

CBS Sports expects bigger things in Hockenson's second season, slotting him on its breakout team for Year 2 players. He is one of two tight ends on the 22-person team, joining Jace Sternberger of the NFC North rival Green Bay Packers.

"Hockenson was the first tight end taken, but his first season could only be described as 'so-so,'" writes Josh Edwards, who covers the NFL Draft for CBS Sports, "There is no question that an injury to veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford stifled his development. The Iowa product's production should more closely resemble his potential in the upcoming season."

The Lions and Hockenson, perhaps, offered a glimpse of what the tight end's role could be in the offense in the 24-20 loss to the Bears, where he was targeted a season-high 11 times. He had a season high-tying six catches, though they went for just 18 yards.

Also on CBS Sports' breakout team was Washington edge rusher Montez Sweat, who played briefly at Michigan State before finishing his college career at Mississippi State.