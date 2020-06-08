In preparation for the 2020 season during the ongoing pandemic, the NFL sent a memo to teams Monday outlining guidelines for players returning to facilities later this summer. Within the four-page memo is a heavy emphasis on maintaining physical distance.

To help maintain 6 feet between individuals, teams are being asked to use distance markers within the building, removing furniture from meeting rooms and common areas and re-configuring locker rooms (using every other locker where possible).

Additionally, strength and conditioning sessions and small group meetings will be limited to 15 individuals, while the training staff will require staggered appointments.

The league also is encouraging teams to continue to conduct meetings virtually, as much as possible. For in-person meetings, it's suggested teams make an effort to hold them outdoors, with participants spaced at least six feet apart and wearing masks.

The development of the protocols was through the effort of a joint task force with the league's player union. The medical advisory panel was led by Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer, as well as outside experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Duke University's Infection Control Network and other major universities.

Within the memo, it is noted that adherence to the guidelines reduces, but won't eliminate the risk of contracting COVID-19. The league left it open for guidelines to be altered based on updated medical and scientific knowledge.

The NFL said it would provide further information on protocols relating to the treatment and testing of individuals who exhibit symptoms or test positive for the COVID-19 virus.

According to the latest data provided by the CDC, there have been more than 1.9 million COVID-19 cases in the United States with 110,375 deaths.

