Edge rusher Julian Okwara, drafted by the Detroit Lions in the third round, has signed his rookie deal. It is for four years and $4.9 million, according to Sportrac, with a $1.1 million signing bonus.

Julian Okwara (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

Okwara, the bother of Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara, had eight sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss during his junior season at Notre Dame. As a senior he was limited to nine games before suffering a broken leg, which decreased his draft value somewhat.

Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus, however, identified Okwara as a likely hidden gem of the draft.

“At only 252 pounds, Okwara has bull-rush pressures on tape against 350-pound Georgia tackle Isaiah Wilson and 370-pound Louisville behemoth Mekhi Becton – both of whom were first-rounders,” Renner wrote. “Okwara was sixth in the country with 61 pressures as a junior and followed it up with a 90.4 pass-rushing grade last season.”