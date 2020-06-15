Matthew Stafford: Best quarterback in the NFC North.

That’s the assessment of Sean Wagner-McGough of CBS Sports, who ranked his top 10 NFL quarterbacks for the 2020 season – placing the Lions’ Stafford at No. 7 and leaving the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers off his list.

“It continues to fly under the radar that Stafford was on pace to throw for 4,998 yards, 38 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in 2019 before an injury ended his season after eight games,” Wagner-McGough writes.

Matthew Stafford (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

“At the time of his injury, Stafford ranked second in touchdown passes, fourth in yards per attempt, fifth in passer rating, third in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement), and seventh in total QBR. Freed from the constraints of the Jim Bob Cooter offensive system that focused more on short passes and playing in a Darrell Bevell system that allowed him to use his arm talent to throw downfield, Stafford thrived.”

The Vikings’ Kirk Cousins and the Bears’ Mitchell Trubisky – also from the NFC North –

are not on the list, which has a top three of the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson and the Seahawks’ Russell Wilson.

“With Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones still around, and T.J. Hockenson entering Year 2, Stafford is poised to pick up where he left off,” Wagner-McGough says. “Assuming he can stay healthy this time around, Stafford has a legitimate chance to put together the best season of his career. He's never been better equipped to do so. That's why he's ranked seventh on a list that doesn't include Aaron Rodgers. I think he's going to be the best quarterback in the NFC North in 2020.”

Stafford’s best complete season was 2017 when he completed 371 of 565 passes for 4,446 yards, with 29 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.