Five Detroit Lions were named to ESPN’s NFC North All-Decade Team.

They are wide receiver Calvin Johnson, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, cornerback Darius Slay, safety Glover Quin and punter Sam Martin.

Calvin Johnson (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

The team was determined by vote of reporters covering the NFC North for ESPN.

ESPN also picked a Player of the Decade for each NFC North team, and the choice for the Lions was Johnson.

“Johnson is the easy selection for the Lions,” says ESPN’s Mike Rothstein. “He's the only surefire Hall of Famer to play a significant portion of the 2010s with Detroit and he was for a time the best receiver in the NFL. He set the all-time single-season receiving yards mark with 1,964 yards in 2012, and was a Pro Bowler every year he played in the 2010s – from 2010 to '15. He was also a three-time first-team All-Pro selection in the 2010s and went over 1,000 yards receiving every season of the decade in which he played. Johnson was simply dominant and often faced double and triple coverage.”

Other Players of the Decade were running back Matt Forte of the Chicago Bears, quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers and running back Adrian Peterson of the Minnesota Vikings.