Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell is eager to get an up-close look at his top rookie addition, D’Andre Swift, the second-round running back out of Georgia, whenever training camp begins

“We’re super excited to have him,” Bevell said. “We feel like he’s a really talented, well-rounded running back. A guy you feel like could handle the run, but he has ability in the pass game where you could do some things with him there. So, really, just a complete guy. …

D'Andre Swift

“I think you’re be able to do a lot of things with him. He can handle as much as you want to give him.”

Swift will vie for the starting duties with incumbent Kerryon Johnson, who has spent time on injured reserve each of his first two NFL seasons in Detroit. The Lions also bring back Bo Scarborough and Ty Johnson, among others, and they added another back in the draft in fifth-rounder Jason Huntley, whom Bevell described as a “little scat-back style, dynamic runner.” He’ll likely need to earn a roster spot with his return ability initially.

“It’s going to be a really competitive room,” Bevell said. “I think that’s what you’re trying to do with each and every position is get the room as competitive as you can, let the cream rise to the top and you’ll end up with a really good team when you’re doing that.”

