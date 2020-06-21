Detroit News 2020 Detroit Lions schedule predictions
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to view the Lions' 2020 NFL schedule, along with predictions from Rod Beard of The Detroit News.
Go through the gallery to view the Lions' 2020 NFL schedule, along with predictions from Rod Beard of The Detroit News. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Sept. 13 vs. Bears (1 p.m.): The season opens with a big test, as the Lions draw a divisional rival in the opener for the first time since 2013. The Lions are 3-1-1 in their last five season openers, but they have lost the last four meetings against the Bears. That streak ends, as the Lions make a nice opening statement. Prediction: Win
Sept. 13 vs. Bears (1 p.m.): The season opens with a big test, as the Lions draw a divisional rival in the opener for the first time since 2013. The Lions are 3-1-1 in their last five season openers, but they have lost the last four meetings against the Bears. That streak ends, as the Lions make a nice opening statement. Prediction: Win Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Sept. 20 at Packers (1 p.m.): It’s not just one, but two consecutive divisional games to start the season. The Packers, who lost in the NFC Championship last season, again should be the favorite in the division and although the Lions don’t have to deal with frigid weather at Lambeau Field, Aaron Rodgers is too much to overcome. Prediction: Loss
Sept. 20 at Packers (1 p.m.): It’s not just one, but two consecutive divisional games to start the season. The Packers, who lost in the NFC Championship last season, again should be the favorite in the division and although the Lions don’t have to deal with frigid weather at Lambeau Field, Aaron Rodgers is too much to overcome. Prediction: Loss Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Sept. 27 at Cardinals (4:25 p.m.): The Lions get another shot at Kyler Murray (1), who orchestrated an epic comeback in the opener last season. Murray has another weapon in receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was acquired from the Texans. They’ll also see rookie linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who was a draft consideration. Prediction: Loss
Sept. 27 at Cardinals (4:25 p.m.): The Lions get another shot at Kyler Murray (1), who orchestrated an epic comeback in the opener last season. Murray has another weapon in receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was acquired from the Texans. They’ll also see rookie linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who was a draft consideration. Prediction: Loss Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Oct. 4 vs. Saints (1 p.m.): The schedule doesn’t get any easier with another playoff team and an unenviable matchup against one of the league’s best offenses. It’s the Saints’ first trip to Ford Field since 2014, a game the Lions won in the last two minutes. Prediction: Loss
Oct. 4 vs. Saints (1 p.m.): The schedule doesn’t get any easier with another playoff team and an unenviable matchup against one of the league’s best offenses. It’s the Saints’ first trip to Ford Field since 2014, a game the Lions won in the last two minutes. Prediction: Loss Butch Dill, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Oct. 18 at Jaguars (1 p.m.): The breakout season from Gardner Minshew was a revelation or the Jags, but they’ll have some bigger concerns on the defensive side, trying to replace Calais Campbell. After the bye week, a road game in the heat won’t be too tough for the Lions to overcome. Prediction: Win
Oct. 18 at Jaguars (1 p.m.): The breakout season from Gardner Minshew was a revelation or the Jags, but they’ll have some bigger concerns on the defensive side, trying to replace Calais Campbell. After the bye week, a road game in the heat won’t be too tough for the Lions to overcome. Prediction: Win Phelan M. Ebenhack, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Oct. 25 at Falcons (1 p.m.): Atlanta’s offense gets a boost with the addition of Todd Gurley to the backfield, but their bigger issue was defense, where they used four of their first five draft picks to address that side of the ball. After a rough start, they finished last season with four straight wins. Prediction: Win
Oct. 25 at Falcons (1 p.m.): Atlanta’s offense gets a boost with the addition of Todd Gurley to the backfield, but their bigger issue was defense, where they used four of their first five draft picks to address that side of the ball. After a rough start, they finished last season with four straight wins. Prediction: Win John Bazemore, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Nov. 1 vs. Colts (1 p.m.): The Colts made some nice upgrades, with the additions of veteran quarterback Philip Rivers and by drafting receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and running back Jonathan Taylor. After a tough 7-9 season, the Colts’ new-look offense will have the bugs worked out by the midpoint of the season, but the Lions will get a surprising victory. Prediction: Win
Nov. 1 vs. Colts (1 p.m.): The Colts made some nice upgrades, with the additions of veteran quarterback Philip Rivers and by drafting receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and running back Jonathan Taylor. After a tough 7-9 season, the Colts’ new-look offense will have the bugs worked out by the midpoint of the season, but the Lions will get a surprising victory. Prediction: Win Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Nov. 8 at Vikings (1 p.m.): Minnesota has won five straight games handily in the head-to-head series, by an average of 13 points. After making the playoffs last season, the Vikings are poised for another good season, behind Michigan State product Kirk Cousins (8). Prediction: Loss
Nov. 8 at Vikings (1 p.m.): Minnesota has won five straight games handily in the head-to-head series, by an average of 13 points. After making the playoffs last season, the Vikings are poised for another good season, behind Michigan State product Kirk Cousins (8). Prediction: Loss Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nov. 15 vs. Washington (1 p.m.): Washington rallied to tie and then move ahead with a pair of field goals in the final two minutes to take a 19-16 win last season. It could be another slugfest this year, but Washington’s defense, with the addition of No. 2 overall pick Chase Young, will be significantly improved. Prediction: Win
Nov. 15 vs. Washington (1 p.m.): Washington rallied to tie and then move ahead with a pair of field goals in the final two minutes to take a 19-16 win last season. It could be another slugfest this year, but Washington’s defense, with the addition of No. 2 overall pick Chase Young, will be significantly improved. Prediction: Win Michael Ainsworth, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Nov. 22 at Panthers (1 p.m.): Teddy Bridgewater takes the reins from Cam Newton at quarterback, and the test will be whether he can produce as the every-week starter will be intriguing. Having Christian McCaffrey (22) in the backfield will take some of the pressure off Bridgewater. Prediction: Win
Nov. 22 at Panthers (1 p.m.): Teddy Bridgewater takes the reins from Cam Newton at quarterback, and the test will be whether he can produce as the every-week starter will be intriguing. Having Christian McCaffrey (22) in the backfield will take some of the pressure off Bridgewater. Prediction: Win Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Nov. 26 vs. Texans (12:30 p.m.): The Thanksgiving game won’t be an easy one. Houston looked to have things moving in the right direction, but inexplicably dealt receiver DeAndre Hopkins for David Johnson. The offense, behind Deshaun Watson, still will be formidable enough to hold off the Lions. Prediction: Loss
Nov. 26 vs. Texans (12:30 p.m.): The Thanksgiving game won’t be an easy one. Houston looked to have things moving in the right direction, but inexplicably dealt receiver DeAndre Hopkins for David Johnson. The offense, behind Deshaun Watson, still will be formidable enough to hold off the Lions. Prediction: Loss Charlie Riedel, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Dec. 6 at Bears (1 p.m.): The schedule starts to take a toll on the Lions and, at a point in the schedule where they alternate home and road games, the big divisional matchup against the Bears catches them. One team has swept their head-to-head matchups in eight of the last 10 years, but the Bears get the first split since 2016. Prediction: Loss
Dec. 6 at Bears (1 p.m.): The schedule starts to take a toll on the Lions and, at a point in the schedule where they alternate home and road games, the big divisional matchup against the Bears catches them. One team has swept their head-to-head matchups in eight of the last 10 years, but the Bears get the first split since 2016. Prediction: Loss Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Dec. 13 vs. Packers (1 p.m.): Both pairings with Chicago and Green Bay are back-to-back, which is less than ideal. It could be worse — it could be on the road at Lambeau Field in the middle of the winter. The Lions, though, have had better success against the Packers in recent years and will put up a decent fight. Prediction: Loss
Dec. 13 vs. Packers (1 p.m.): Both pairings with Chicago and Green Bay are back-to-back, which is less than ideal. It could be worse — it could be on the road at Lambeau Field in the middle of the winter. The Lions, though, have had better success against the Packers in recent years and will put up a decent fight. Prediction: Loss Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Dec. 19-20 at Titans (TBD): The Lions face both runners-up in each conference, which doesn’t bode well for their strength of schedule. The Titans will feed off their running game, with Derrick Henry (left) carrying the load. Ryan Tannehill is comfortable as the field general, and the Titans may not make another long run, but they’ll be formidable. Prediction: Loss
Dec. 19-20 at Titans (TBD): The Lions face both runners-up in each conference, which doesn’t bode well for their strength of schedule. The Titans will feed off their running game, with Derrick Henry (left) carrying the load. Ryan Tannehill is comfortable as the field general, and the Titans may not make another long run, but they’ll be formidable. Prediction: Loss Ed Zurga, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Dec. 26-27 vs. Buccaneers (TBD): A matchup against Tom Brady (pictured) and the revamped Tampa Bay offense should be interesting, especially this late in the season. The talented Bucs offense racked up four touchdowns last season with Jameis Winston. With Brady and now Rob Gronkowski, it could get ugly. Prediction: Loss
Dec. 26-27 vs. Buccaneers (TBD): A matchup against Tom Brady (pictured) and the revamped Tampa Bay offense should be interesting, especially this late in the season. The talented Bucs offense racked up four touchdowns last season with Jameis Winston. With Brady and now Rob Gronkowski, it could get ugly. Prediction: Loss Charles Krupa, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Jan. 3 vs. Vikings (1 p.m.): With a tough back-loaded schedule, the season ends on a rocky note, which likely will have some bigger ramifications for the front office and possibly the coaching staff. Another lost season and another high draft pick. Prediction: Loss. Final record prediction: 6-10
Jan. 3 vs. Vikings (1 p.m.): With a tough back-loaded schedule, the season ends on a rocky note, which likely will have some bigger ramifications for the front office and possibly the coaching staff. Another lost season and another high draft pick. Prediction: Loss. Final record prediction: 6-10 Andy Clayton-King, Associated Press
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Before the COVID-19 pandemic had NFL coaches and front-office executives working from home during free agency, the draft and the early stages of this year's offseason program, before they were indirectly forced to reflect on the long-standing flaws of their work-life balance, the Mularkey family had been ahead of the curve, waiting for their colleagues to catch up. 

    Mike Mularkey, a former tight end who recently retired after a 25-year coaching career, and son Patrick, the Southwest area scout for the Detroit Lions, always have made it a point to put family ahead of football, despite the tremendous demands of working in the league. 

    "I've had arguments with guys in the office," Patrick said. "I see guys sleeping in the office all the time. I say to them, like my dad used to say to me, 'First day I sleep in the office is the day I resign from this job.' I'll never put my job before my family. The day I do is the day I resign."

    Above many others lessons, the elder Mularkey takes pride knowing that one took root. But how could it not, given it was taught through actions far more than words? 

    Going hand-in-hand with the profession's demands, coaching at the highest levels is volatile. A glance at Mike's resume is a reminder. Counting a second stint in Atlanta to end his career, he held 13 jobs at nine stops. That's even more eye-opening when you consider he had an eight-year stretch of stability, working for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1996-2003.

    Because of this volatility, some coaches prefer to set up a home base for their family, having their spouse and children in a set location, often somewhere close to extended family and friends, where the kids are able to stay in the same school system while growing up. It creates a sense of stability where a career in football offers so little.

    That's the route former Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin chose, with his family calling Arizona home while he was in Detroit coaching half the year. 

    But that concept never worked for Mike. He always wanted his family by his side. They grounded him. They were his support system. 

    Keeping his family close was hammered home by tragedy early in his coaching career, when Mike witnessed another coach's wife get ill and pass away while she was living with the couple's children on the other side of the country. 

    "You can't make up that time," Mike said. "It's impossible to make up that time that you lose. That had a big influence on me."

    Being a good husband and father was made easier by the men Mike worked for early in his career. In Tampa Bay, where he got his start as an NFL assistant, coach Sam Wyche encouraged his staff to bring their families to training camp and the team held large barbecues after every home game. 

    When Mike took the job in Pittsburgh, he found another organization that embraced a family atmosphere. It was there that Patrick's interest football blossomed, working as a ball boy and staying full weeks with his father in the dormitories at Saint Vincent College during training camp.

    "I was always around during camp and on the weekends," Patrick said. "I would sit in his office during the draft, when the draft was basically all done in one day. I would sit in his office for 10 hours and watch the whole thing. I would travel with him. Anything that he'd allow me to do, or coach (Bill) Cowher would allow, I was there."

    Mike also developed a key routine during those years in Tampa Bay and Pittsburgh that he would maintain throughout his career — he'd be home for dinner every Thursday night.

    Working as Nick Saban's offensive coordinator in Miami in 2006, Mike recalled the stunned reaction of the team's other offensive coaches when he packed up his stuff to head home for the first time on a Thursday evening. 

    "Every Thursday, I got up and left them all there," Mike said. "I won a lot of games and lost a lot of games and none of that had anything to do with working any later on Thursday nights. If you're not ready to go by Thursday night, you've wasted a lot of time. You're not managing your time correctly if you can't get your game plan ready for Thursday night."

    No regrets

    Years before making his way to Miami, Mike thrived in Pittsburgh, earning a promotion to offensive coordinator in 2001. In the role, he turned a middle-of-the-road unit into one of the league's best. The Steelers finished top-five in yards and top-eight in scoring each of his first two seasons leading the offense. 

    Not surprisingly, he started generating buzz as a head-coaching candidate. 

    In 2003, he was a finalist for the Bengals job that eventually went to Marvin Lewis. Although it wasn't reported at the time, Mularkey was offered the position, but opted to turn it down. The reason, not surprisingly, was family. 

    "I didn't want to live away from Patrick his senior year," Mike said. "He was playing volleyball and we had spent eight years in Pittsburgh. I didn't want to spend a year away from him and miss all of that. I turned down the offer for the job knowing I had a good job as the offensive coordinator for the Steelers. I had something that made it easier to decline the offer. I never regretted it."

    A year later, Mike took the head coaching job in Buffalo. It was the first of three head coaching positions he would hold prior to his retirement. Patrick was still finishing up his senior year at North Allegheny and, when necessary, Mike would make the six-hour round trip to catch one of those volleyball games. 

    It was also during those last couple years of high school, Patrick began attending the NFL's scouting combine with his dad, serving as a volunteer. The jobs were menial, grabbing coffee and shuttling prospects from one spot to another, but it was during those trips Patrick decided he wanted to pursue a career in football. 

    In Buffalo, Mike tested Patrick's budding acumen for talent evaluation, having him and his younger brother Shane study and write up player evaluations on Bills players. 

    "You'd be amazed, for as young as they were, the evaluations they would write up were pretty impressive," Mike said. "I just wanted to know what they saw. Do you see the same things I see, our scouts see, our coaching staff sees? You get opinions from eight different guys on a player all the time, so another one, I just wanted their input and I was always impressed by it. I'm not surprised Patrick has been a scout as long as he's been because I know he's a very good evaluator starting back to when he was in high school."

    Patrick went on to get a degree in sports management from Clemson, where he volunteered with the school's football team. After graduating, he sent his resume out to NFL teams and got a few bites. He knows having the last name Mularkey didn't hurt, but Mike said he never pulled any strings to help his son land a job. 

    "Patrick showed his face around enough at those combines, working with the Steelers, people knew who he was," Mike said. 

    Patrick ultimately took a scouting assistant position in Jacksonville. A few years later, Mike was hired as the team's head coach. For the tight-knit family, it was a dream opportunity, but one that was unfortunately short-lived.

    After the Jaguars went 2-14 in Mike's first season at the helm, he was fired. And Patrick got the broom, as well. 

    "I was devastated, not by losing the job, but by losing my opportunity to work with him when I got fired," Mike said. "That bothered me more than anything. We finally were together, but because his name is tied to mine, even though he's good at what he does, because he's got my name he had to lose his job. You don't get many of those opportunities to be together, so that really bothered me. That hurt."

    Back together again 

    For a year, Patrick was out of the NFL. And when you find yourself out of the league, there's no guarantee you'll be able to find your way back in. Because he was under contract when he was let go in Jacksonville, he took advantage of the down time, using up the frequent-flyer miles he had accrued over the years to travel with his wife. 

    But at some point, he needed to weigh what was next, if a return to the NFL wasn't in the cards. That included a job shadow for a medical supply sales position along Florida's Space Coast. But at the end of that day, while decompressing at a local bar with the person he had shadowed, Patrick looked up at the TV and got a sign. 

    "ESPN is playing in the background and they're showing a highlight of Chris Johnson, the Titans running back, running up the sideline and he almost runs into me," Patrick said. "I was the strength coach (with Jacksonville) and on the sideline at that time. I saw myself on TV and knew I would never get that feeling doing this job. It was then and there I know what I wanted to do. I'm going to get my a-- back in the NFL."

    Around that time, Mike had landed a new job as the Titans tight ends coach. Using that connection, Patrick got credentialed to go to back the combine. Where he decided to pursue a career in football was where he hoped to find his way back in. There, he ran into Brian Xanders, then a senior personnel executive with the Lions. 

    That chance encounter led to an internship, and his performance landed him a full-time job in Detroit's pro personnel department in 2014. And when Bob Quinn was hired as the team's general manager, Patrick saw an opportunity to make a long-desired switch to college scouting. 

    In his seventh year with the franchise, and fourth as a college scout, Patrick oversees some of the most important schools in the country, including Texas, LSU and Oklahoma. Like many in his line of work, he loves the grind and is hopeful there are brighter days and bigger professional opportunities ahead. 

    "I think everybody's ultimate goal is to run a football team," Patrick said. "It just seems like one of those things that you have to keep your head down until the opportunity comes. You've got to win. That's the biggest part about advancing. If you don't start winning, people aren't going to want you. Until we start winning, you can't look too far ahead."

    And through it all, just like his father, Patrick always puts his family first. After transitioning into college scouting, he and his wife Kristen moved back to Jacksonville, where they have two young children, Waylon and Lula. 

    And after calling it a career, Mike has relocated there as well, along with wife Betsy, and brother Shane. The entire family is separated by only a few miles.

    When we talked on a June afternoon, Mike and Betsy had joined Patrick's family on a trip to a local alligator farm that morning and had plans to get back together in the evening for Waylon's tee-ball game. 

    "There's been a lot of family time together and that hasn't just been because of the quarantine," Mike said. "It's because it's who we are. We're a close family."

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @Justin_Rogers

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE