Go through the gallery to view the Lions' 2020 NFL schedule, along with predictions from Rod Beard of The Detroit News.
Go through the gallery to view the Lions' 2020 NFL schedule, along with predictions from Rod Beard of The Detroit News. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Sept. 13 vs. Bears (1 p.m.): The season opens with a big test, as the Lions draw a divisional rival in the opener for the first time since 2013. The Lions are 3-1-1 in their last five season openers, but they have lost the last four meetings against the Bears. That streak ends, as the Lions make a nice opening statement. Prediction: Win Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Sept. 20 at Packers (1 p.m.): It’s not just one, but two consecutive divisional games to start the season. The Packers, who lost in the NFC Championship last season, again should be the favorite in the division and although the Lions don’t have to deal with frigid weather at Lambeau Field, Aaron Rodgers is too much to overcome. Prediction: Loss Mike Roemer, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Sept. 27 at Cardinals (4:25 p.m.): The Lions get another shot at Kyler Murray (1), who orchestrated an epic comeback in the opener last season. Murray has another weapon in receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was acquired from the Texans. They’ll also see rookie linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who was a draft consideration. Prediction: Loss Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Oct. 4 vs. Saints (1 p.m.): The schedule doesn’t get any easier with another playoff team and an unenviable matchup against one of the league’s best offenses. It’s the Saints’ first trip to Ford Field since 2014, a game the Lions won in the last two minutes. Prediction: Loss Butch Dill, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Oct. 18 at Jaguars (1 p.m.): The breakout season from Gardner Minshew was a revelation or the Jags, but they’ll have some bigger concerns on the defensive side, trying to replace Calais Campbell. After the bye week, a road game in the heat won’t be too tough for the Lions to overcome. Prediction: Win Phelan M. Ebenhack, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Oct. 25 at Falcons (1 p.m.): Atlanta’s offense gets a boost with the addition of Todd Gurley to the backfield, but their bigger issue was defense, where they used four of their first five draft picks to address that side of the ball. After a rough start, they finished last season with four straight wins. Prediction: Win John Bazemore, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Nov. 1 vs. Colts (1 p.m.): The Colts made some nice upgrades, with the additions of veteran quarterback Philip Rivers and by drafting receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and running back Jonathan Taylor. After a tough 7-9 season, the Colts’ new-look offense will have the bugs worked out by the midpoint of the season, but the Lions will get a surprising victory. Prediction: Win Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Nov. 8 at Vikings (1 p.m.): Minnesota has won five straight games handily in the head-to-head series, by an average of 13 points. After making the playoffs last season, the Vikings are poised for another good season, behind Michigan State product Kirk Cousins (8). Prediction: Loss Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nov. 15 vs. Washington (1 p.m.): Washington rallied to tie and then move ahead with a pair of field goals in the final two minutes to take a 19-16 win last season. It could be another slugfest this year, but Washington’s defense, with the addition of No. 2 overall pick Chase Young, will be significantly improved. Prediction: Win Michael Ainsworth, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Nov. 22 at Panthers (1 p.m.): Teddy Bridgewater takes the reins from Cam Newton at quarterback, and the test will be whether he can produce as the every-week starter will be intriguing. Having Christian McCaffrey (22) in the backfield will take some of the pressure off Bridgewater. Prediction: Win Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Nov. 26 vs. Texans (12:30 p.m.): The Thanksgiving game won’t be an easy one. Houston looked to have things moving in the right direction, but inexplicably dealt receiver DeAndre Hopkins for David Johnson. The offense, behind Deshaun Watson, still will be formidable enough to hold off the Lions. Prediction: Loss Charlie Riedel, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Dec. 6 at Bears (1 p.m.): The schedule starts to take a toll on the Lions and, at a point in the schedule where they alternate home and road games, the big divisional matchup against the Bears catches them. One team has swept their head-to-head matchups in eight of the last 10 years, but the Bears get the first split since 2016. Prediction: Loss Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Dec. 13 vs. Packers (1 p.m.): Both pairings with Chicago and Green Bay are back-to-back, which is less than ideal. It could be worse — it could be on the road at Lambeau Field in the middle of the winter. The Lions, though, have had better success against the Packers in recent years and will put up a decent fight. Prediction: Loss Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Dec. 19-20 at Titans (TBD): The Lions face both runners-up in each conference, which doesn’t bode well for their strength of schedule. The Titans will feed off their running game, with Derrick Henry (left) carrying the load. Ryan Tannehill is comfortable as the field general, and the Titans may not make another long run, but they’ll be formidable. Prediction: Loss Ed Zurga, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Dec. 26-27 vs. Buccaneers (TBD): A matchup against Tom Brady (pictured) and the revamped Tampa Bay offense should be interesting, especially this late in the season. The talented Bucs offense racked up four touchdowns last season with Jameis Winston. With Brady and now Rob Gronkowski, it could get ugly. Prediction: Loss Charles Krupa, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Jan. 3 vs. Vikings (1 p.m.): With a tough back-loaded schedule, the season ends on a rocky note, which likely will have some bigger ramifications for the front office and possibly the coaching staff. Another lost season and another high draft pick. Prediction: Loss. Final record prediction: 6-10 Andy Clayton-King, Associated Press


    Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn has crossed off a number of key items on his offseason checklist, making significant additions on both sides of the ball, hypothetically improving a number of the team's deficiencies.

    Quinn accomplished these goals while retaining a hefty chunk of cap space. Even factoring in the rookies the team has yet to sign, the Lions are operating with more than $25 million in cap room heading into the 2020 season. 

    Based on his track record, Quinn prefers to leave a buffer heading into the season, a rainy-day fund if you will, but not in excess of $25 million. Before the draft in late April, he noted the team had other financial responsibilities on the horizon, suggesting there were in-house issues needing to be addressed.

    Presumably, that means contract extensions. Among the current deals expiring after the 2020 season, wide receiver Kenny Golladay and offensive tackle Taylor Decker are most pressing. 

    Let's explore what those deals could look like, first with Golladay. 

    In terms of age and production, the receiver is set to hit the market at an ideal time. He'll be 27 — the heart of his physical prime — and is coming off a season where he finished seventh in receiving yardage, third in yards per reception and first in receiving touchdowns. 

    If you're looking for a wart to his game, Golladay isn't the most efficient receiver in the league. He hauled in just 56 percent of his targets in 2019, which ranked 58th out of 66 receivers with at least 40 catches. That figure is the result of a combination of the depth of his targets, his inability to get consistent separation and playing with three different quarterbacks last season. 

    That's one of the few things keeping Golladay outside the conversation of the league's elite pass-catchers. But he has established himself in the tier directly below that group, headed by Michael Thomas, Julio Jones and DeAndre Hopkins. So expect Golladay to be paid accordingly. 

    More: Like father, like son: Lions scout Patrick Mularkey puts family before football

    In March, the Dallas Cowboys inked Amari Cooper to a five-year, $100 million deal with up $40 million guaranteed ($60 million when you factor in injury-related guarantees). Despite the pedigree as a former top-five pick, Cooper's production at this stage of his career is similar to Golladay's, establishing a benchmark for the going rate. 

    The key question is how the COVID-19 pandemic will impact future contracts. As things are trending, the NFL is unlikely to be playing games in front of full stadiums next season. That would significantly impact local revenue, which could lead to either a decreased cap in 2021, or, more likely, a flat cap for multiple seasons as the league borrows cap space from future years while waiting for revenue streams to stabilize. 

    The pandemic could make negotiations tricky for teams and star players in line for extensions, such as Golladay. Contracts factor in a steadily increasing cap, which has grown more than 5 percent each of the past eight years, or a total of 61.1 percent since 2013. 

    Without building in those cap increases, the $20 million annual value of Cooper's deal would be closer to $17.5 million per season. In weighing the team's options, the Lions could always offset a lower annual offer with better guarantees, the key figure to any long-term NFL contract. 

    For example, a five-year, $85 million contract with $50 million fully guaranteed would be an enticing offer. By annual value, it would still make Golladay the seventh-highest-paid player at his position, while giving him added long-term assurance through the guarantees. 

    Of course, the other option will be the franchise tag. As it's currently tracking, the one-year tag for Golladay would cost the Lions $18.3 million. That would be a significantly larger cap figure in 2021 than if the receiver is inked to a long-term extension, because teams typically back-load multi-year contracts. Using Cooper's deal as an example, he carries a $12 million cap hit for the first year of his contract. 

    As for Decker, he's in a similar situation as Golladay, negotiating an extension at the age of 27. But unlike Golladay, Decker isn't viewed by most observers as one of the best players at his position. 

    But even though Decker hasn't performed at a Pro Bowl level to this point in his career, he is objectively a quality offensive lineman who is above-average as both a pass protector and run blocker. And outside of the serious shoulder injury suffered during the offseason program in 2017, he's been durable. 

    So while Decker won't be looking at a top-of-the-market deal, similar to the three-year, $66 million contract Laremy Tunsil scored from the Houston Texans this offseason, the Lions' blindside blocker could be in line for a package that nets him between $13-15 million per season. That's similar to contracts signed by Nate Solder, Donovan Smith and D.J. Humphries in the past year.  

    More: Lions think rookie D’Andre Swift 'can handle as much as you want to give him'

    People might look at that and say there's no way Decker should be one of the highest-paid left tackles in football, but that's the nature of salary cap inflation. Remember, it's been more than three years since the Vikings gave Riley Reiff — the man the Lions drafted Decker to replace — nearly $12 million per season. The cap has increased nearly 19 percent since 2017, so it figures Decker, an equal if not better player, would be looking at a similar increase in annual pay to his predecessor. 

    Again, negotiating any long-term deal is tricky, and that's even more true in an era where the league's short-term revenue streams are uncertain, but the Lions have reserved enough cap space to comfortably get both deals done, if they so choose. 

