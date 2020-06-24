The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday they have signed third-round draft pick Jonah Jackson.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Lions announced Wednesday they have signed third-round draft pick Jonah Jackson. (Photo: Rick Scuteri, Associated Press)

Jackson, a 6-foot-3, 306-pound guard out of Ohio State, was selected No. 75 overall in April's NFL Draft following a draft night trade with the Indianapolis Colts. He was one of two third-round selections by the Lions, following Julian Okwara, an edge rusher from Notre Dame selected at No. 67 overall.

Okwara also has signed his rookie deal.

Jackson figures to be in the running to replace guard Graham Glasgow, who signed with the Denver Broncos as a free agent.