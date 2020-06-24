Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
Lions sign third-round draft pick Jonah Jackson
The Detroit News
Published 11:35 a.m. ET June 24, 2020 | Updated 11:35 a.m. ET June 24, 2020
The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday they have signed third-round draft pick Jonah Jackson.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Jackson, a 6-foot-3, 306-pound guard out of Ohio State, was selected No. 75 overall in April's NFL Draft following a draft night trade with the Indianapolis Colts. He was one of two third-round selections by the Lions, following Julian Okwara, an edge rusher from Notre Dame selected at No. 67 overall.
