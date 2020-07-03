It's a girl!

After spending a week at the hospital so the doctors could watch over her lungs, Kelly and Matt Stafford welcomed their fourth daughter, Tyler Hall Stafford, home on Friday. Tyler is the Stafford's fourth daughter.

Baby Tyler was taken to the hospital NICU 10 hours after being born because "her lungs needed some help" according to an Instagram video posted by Kelly Stafford.

Kelly and Matt Stafford welcomed their fourth daughter, Tyler Hall Stafford, into the world at 9:11 a.m. on June 26 (Photo: Screen grab from Kelly Stafford's Instagram page)

Although Kelly Stafford posted about the child's birth soon after she was born at 9:11 a.m. on June 26, she didn't initially share the gender of her newest child.

Kelly Stafford announced in early March that she was expecting.

In April 2019, Stafford had surgery to remove a benign brain tumor in a 12-hour procedure at University Hospital in Ann Arbor. The tumor affected her hearing and balance, she said. After the surgery, she said she had to learn how to walk again.

Trade rumors swirled about Matthew Stafford's status as a Lions' quarterback earlier this year but Lions general manager Bob Quinn called them false. He wasn't on the market but the couple put their Bloomfield Township house up for sale in May.

Kelly Stafford explained on Instagram that the house no longer fit their family's needs.

"We’re about to have our fourth child and I personally don’t want to live on a lake or have a pool with four children under the age of 3," she said.

