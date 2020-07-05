Meet Lions second-round draft pick D'Andre Swift
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift struggles for extra yardage against Texas A&M.
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs against Florida during the first half in 2019.
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift holds up a message for fans as he leaves the field after a win over Georgia Tech in 2019.
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift gets past Texas A&M linebacker Ikenna Okeke.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and running back D'Andre Swift run off the field celebrating after defeating Florida in 2019.
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs against Missouri in their 2019 game.
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift rushes against Georgia Tech.
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs a drill at the NFL Combine.
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift runs a drill at the NFL Combine.
    The Detroit Lions have signed their second-round draft pick, running back D’Andre Swift of Georgia, to a four-year rookie contract.

    Swift posted a photo of himself signing the contact on Twitter.

    Swift is expected to battle incumbent Kerryon Johnson for the starting job in the Lions’ backfield. The Lions also bring back Bo Scarborough and Ty Johnson.

    “I think you’re be able to do a lot of things with him,” Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said of Swift in June. “He can handle as much as you want to give him.”

    Swift rushed for 2,885 yards (6.6-yard average) and 20 TD in three seasons at Georgia.