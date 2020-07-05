The Detroit Lions have signed their second-round draft pick, running back D’Andre Swift of Georgia, to a four-year rookie contract.

Swift posted a photo of himself signing the contact on Twitter.

D'Andre Swift (Photo: John Bazemore, AP)

Swift is expected to battle incumbent Kerryon Johnson for the starting job in the Lions’ backfield. The Lions also bring back Bo Scarborough and Ty Johnson.

“I think you’re be able to do a lot of things with him,” Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said of Swift in June. “He can handle as much as you want to give him.”

Swift rushed for 2,885 yards (6.6-yard average) and 20 TD in three seasons at Georgia.