Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson issued an apology after posting anti-Semitic images of quotations incorrectly attributed to Adolf Hitler and praising Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

“I post a lot of things that are sent to me. I do not have hatred towards anyone. I really didn’t realize what this passage was saying,” Jackson wrote in an Instagram post along with a video apology.

The Eagles released a statement acknowledging their receiver’s comments, saying they spoke with Jackson and are continuing to evaluate the circumstances and will take appropriate action.

The statement and apology follow an earlier call from Philadelphia’s Anti-Defamation League requesting an apology from Jackson.

Earlier, Jackson wrote of his admiration for Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who has a long history of anti-Semitism.

On Instagram, Jackson posted a quote that he attributed to Hitler that said white Jews "will blackmail America. (They) will extort America, their plan for world domination won't work if the Negroes know who they were."

Jackson posted a picture of Farrakhan and wrote this caption “This man powerful I hope everyone got a chance to watch this !! Don’t be blinded. Know what’s going on.”

After being criticized on social media for his posts, Jackson wrote on Instagram:

"Anyone who feels I have hate towards the Jewish community took my post the wrong way. I have no hatred in my heart toward no one!! Equality. Equality."

Jackson, 33, a three-time Pro Bowl player, appeared in three games for the Eagles last season, catching nine passes for 159 yards before being placed on injured reserve with core muscle surgery in November.

Detroit News staff contributed