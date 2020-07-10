The Detroit Lions’ Kenny Golladay isn’t considered one of the top 10 receivers in the NFL – but he’s close.

In the ESPN series ranking the top players at each position, Golladay earned honorable mention distinction as one of the receivers outside the top 10.

Kenny Golladay (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

To develop its rankings, ESPN asked more than 50 NFL executives, coaches, scouts and players to pick their top 10 at each position.

Last season, Golladay’s third with the Lions, he caught 65 passes for 1,190 yards and 11 TD, averaging a career-high 18.3 yards per catch.

“He's central to the game plan, scares you more than some of those other younger guys,” one NFL pass game coordinator told ESPN. “Big dude who can go over you.”

The top three receivers in the rankings are Atlanta’s Julio Jones, New Orleans’ Michael Thomas and Arizona’s DeAndre Hopkins. Go here for the complete rankings and analysis (pay site).

More: Lions' Jeff Okudah ranks 5th among defensive rookie of the year contenders