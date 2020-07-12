Taylor Lewan, the former Michigan All-American, was ranked the No. 10 offensive tackle in the NFL in an ESPN survey of more than 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players.

Lewan, the No. 11 overall pick by the Tennessee Titans in 2014, has started 80 of his 85 NFL games and has been to three Pro Bowls.

Taylor Lewan (Photo: Mark Zaleski, AP)

“Lewan might carry the sharpest edge of any tackle who takes the field on Sundays, which is mostly good,” writes ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

"’There's a physical toughness and demeanor I truly respect,’" an AFC executive said. "’He does become his own worst enemy, loses temper, stupid penalties. But he's got such a nastiness to him. Probably not a dominating player every down, but really good.’”

Adds Fowler: “Those who are high on Lewan praise his athleticism and willingness to play hard every snap. And he won on 91.8% of his pass-blocking snaps.”

In 2018, Lewan signed a five-year, $80 million contract extension with the Titans, with $50 million guaranteed.

No. 1 on ESPN’s list was the Dallas Cowboys’ Tyron Smith.