The Detroit Lions have signed cornerback Jeff Okudah, their first-round draft pick, No. 3 overall, to a four-year rookie contract.

The total value of Okudah’s deal is $33.5 million, with a $21.9 million signing bonus, according to Spotrac. The Lions hold a team option for Okudah’s fifth year.

Okudah is expected to start for the Lions as a rookie opposite free-agent cornerback signing Desmond Trufant.

“He’s driven like few men I’ve been around in this profession,” Lions defensive coordinator Cory Undlin said about Okudah last month.

