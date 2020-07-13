Which Detroit Lions player not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame is most worthy of consideration for induction?

According to CBS Sports, it’s receiver Herman Moore.

CBS Sports picked one player from each team not in the Hall of Fame who is deserving of the honor.

Lions wide receiver Herman Moore outruns Falcons defenders after catching a 34-yard pass in a game at the Pontiac Silverdome in 1994. (Photo: Lennox McLendon, AP)

To be considered for CBS Sports’ list, the player must have played more than half of his NFL career for that team, and he must be currently eligible for induction.

“A three-time All-Pro, Moore caught a then-NFL record 123 passes in 1995,” writes CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo. “He also recorded 1,686 yards (third behind Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Isaac Bruce) and 14 touchdowns. Two years later, Moore again led the NFL in receptions while eclipsing the 1,200-yard barrier for a fourth straight year. During a seven-year span, Moore averaged 85 receptions for 1,190 yards and eight touchdowns a season. Not bad for a receiver who never played with a Pro Bowl quarterback.”

DeArdo says defensive end Robert Porcher (95.5 career sacks) also received consideration to be the Lions’ representative. Porcher (1992-2003) had 95.5 sacks, 56 tackles for loss and 18 forced fumbles, and made three Pro Bowls.

There are 21 Lions in the Hall of Fame including quarterback Bobby Layne (inducted in 1967), defensive back Lem Barney (1992) and running back Barry Sanders (2004).