How does the NFC North rank among the NFL’s eight divisions?

CBS Sports says it’s the third-best division, behind No. 1 NFC West and No. 2 NFC South.

CBS Sports’ John Breech calls the 2020 NFC North title chase a “crapshoot,” which would fall in line with its recent history, as the last three seasons have produced three different champions – the Vikings in 2017, the Bears in 2018 and the Packers in 2019.

Matthew Stafford (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

“Also, the NFC North is one of just two divisions that has sent all four of its teams to the playoffs over the past four years (the AFC South is the other),” says Breech.

The Lions last went to the playoffs in 2016, losing at Seattle, 26-6.

Speaking of the Lions, Breech says they had the best offseason in the NFC North:

“Not only did they add multiple potential starters with players like Jamie Collins, Desmond Trufant and Halapoulivaati Vaitai, but Matthew Stafford should also be 100% healthy when the season starts. Of course, saying the Lions had the best offseason isn't really saying much, because the other teams in the division practically handed them the title. The Packers botched the draft, the Vikings let half their defense walk in free agency and the Bears decided not to upgrade at quarterback despite going into the offseason knowing that they needed to make an upgrade at quarterback.”

