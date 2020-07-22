While the league and its players move closer to resolving key issues ahead of veterans reporting to training camp next week, the Detroit Lions cleared a significant hurdle with the league's players association approving the team's infectious disease emergency response (IDER) plan.

Teams were responsible for coming up with individual plans. The league approved all 32 plans and forwarded them to the NFLPA last week. The Lions were one of eight teams to have their plan approved by the NFLPA as of Wednesday afternoon, while the other 24 remain under review.

Lions general manager Bob Quinn, left, and head coach Matt Patricia. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

An approved IDER plan is required before team facilities are open to players.

According to the NFLPA, 59 players and 95 total team staffers have tested positive for COVID-19 this offseason.

More: Who are the Lions' likely breakout candidates? Here are five to watch

The two sides continue to hammer out details for the upcoming season. An agreement on testing for the virus was reached earlier this week, which includes two negative tests over 72 hours before a player can enter a team facility, daily testing for the first two weeks of training camp, with a reduction to ever other day as long as a team maintains a positive test rate under five percent for the duration of that two weeks.

While not finalized, it's expected the first two weeks of camp will be an acclimation period for players, with a focus on conditioning. A reduced number of padded practices are not likely to start before the second half of August.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers