What started out as a Bud Light promotion for Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus has evolved into a competition with Lions kicker Matt Prater. The stakes, a round of beer for their cities.

Kicker Matt Prater is entering his seventh season with the Lions. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Bud Light initially had promised free beer to everyone in Denver if McManus broke the NFL's record for longest field goal. That mark is currently held by Prater, who drilled a 64-yarder in 2013, while playing for the Broncos.

Not wanting to be left out, Prater tweeted at Bud Light, "When I break my own record, what are we doing for the city of Detroit?"

The compromise won't require a record. According to the company, the kicker who makes the longest field goal in 2020 will win beer for their city. And who doesn't like free beer?

It is something of an awkward promotion for Prater, who has spent several years in the league's substance abuse program after a DUI in 2013. He was cut by the Broncos in 2014 while serving a four-game suspension for violating the program.

But since joining the Lions in 2014, Prater hasn't had any alcohol-related issues.

"The guys in the building, in the organization kind of help me (be) accountable and stay straight for my kids and wife more than anybody,” Prater said in 2017. “My wife’s super supportive and been great. It’s kind of in like the ancient past for me now, where I don’t even really think about it now, which is good.”

During his six seasons with the franchise, he's been one of the NFL's most reliable kickers, converting 85.9% of his field-goal attempts, with a long of 59.

Prater, who turns 36 next month, signed a three-year extension with the Lions in 2017. He'll be playing on the final year of that deal this season.

McManus' career long in six seasons with the Broncos is 57 yards.

