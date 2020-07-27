Detroit News 2020 Detroit Lions schedule predictions
Go through the gallery to view the Lions' 2020 NFL schedule, along with predictions from Rod Beard of The Detroit News.
Sept. 13 vs. Bears (1 p.m.): The season opens with a big test, as the Lions draw a divisional rival in the opener for the first time since 2013. The Lions are 3-1-1 in their last five season openers, but they have lost the last four meetings against the Bears. That streak ends, as the Lions make a nice opening statement. Prediction: Win
Sept. 20 at Packers (1 p.m.): It’s not just one, but two consecutive divisional games to start the season. The Packers, who lost in the NFC Championship last season, again should be the favorite in the division and although the Lions don’t have to deal with frigid weather at Lambeau Field, Aaron Rodgers is too much to overcome. Prediction: Loss
Sept. 27 at Cardinals (4:25 p.m.): The Lions get another shot at Kyler Murray (1), who orchestrated an epic comeback in the opener last season. Murray has another weapon in receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was acquired from the Texans. They’ll also see rookie linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who was a draft consideration. Prediction: Loss
Oct. 4 vs. Saints (1 p.m.): The schedule doesn’t get any easier with another playoff team and an unenviable matchup against one of the league’s best offenses. It’s the Saints’ first trip to Ford Field since 2014, a game the Lions won in the last two minutes. Prediction: Loss
Oct. 18 at Jaguars (1 p.m.): The breakout season from Gardner Minshew was a revelation or the Jags, but they’ll have some bigger concerns on the defensive side, trying to replace Calais Campbell. After the bye week, a road game in the heat won’t be too tough for the Lions to overcome. Prediction: Win
Oct. 25 at Falcons (1 p.m.): Atlanta’s offense gets a boost with the addition of Todd Gurley to the backfield, but their bigger issue was defense, where they used four of their first five draft picks to address that side of the ball. After a rough start, they finished last season with four straight wins. Prediction: Win
Nov. 1 vs. Colts (1 p.m.): The Colts made some nice upgrades, with the additions of veteran quarterback Philip Rivers and by drafting receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and running back Jonathan Taylor. After a tough 7-9 season, the Colts’ new-look offense will have the bugs worked out by the midpoint of the season, but the Lions will get a surprising victory. Prediction: Win
Nov. 8 at Vikings (1 p.m.): Minnesota has won five straight games handily in the head-to-head series, by an average of 13 points. After making the playoffs last season, the Vikings are poised for another good season, behind Michigan State product Kirk Cousins (8). Prediction: Loss
Nov. 15 vs. Washington (1 p.m.): Washington rallied to tie and then move ahead with a pair of field goals in the final two minutes to take a 19-16 win last season. It could be another slugfest this year, but Washington’s defense, with the addition of No. 2 overall pick Chase Young, will be significantly improved. Prediction: Win
Nov. 22 at Panthers (1 p.m.): Teddy Bridgewater takes the reins from Cam Newton at quarterback, and the test will be whether he can produce as the every-week starter will be intriguing. Having Christian McCaffrey (22) in the backfield will take some of the pressure off Bridgewater. Prediction: Win
Nov. 26 vs. Texans (12:30 p.m.): The Thanksgiving game won’t be an easy one. Houston looked to have things moving in the right direction, but inexplicably dealt receiver DeAndre Hopkins for David Johnson. The offense, behind Deshaun Watson, still will be formidable enough to hold off the Lions. Prediction: Loss
Dec. 6 at Bears (1 p.m.): The schedule starts to take a toll on the Lions and, at a point in the schedule where they alternate home and road games, the big divisional matchup against the Bears catches them. One team has swept their head-to-head matchups in eight of the last 10 years, but the Bears get the first split since 2016. Prediction: Loss
Dec. 13 vs. Packers (1 p.m.): Both pairings with Chicago and Green Bay are back-to-back, which is less than ideal. It could be worse — it could be on the road at Lambeau Field in the middle of the winter. The Lions, though, have had better success against the Packers in recent years and will put up a decent fight. Prediction: Loss
Dec. 19-20 at Titans (TBD): The Lions face both runners-up in each conference, which doesn’t bode well for their strength of schedule. The Titans will feed off their running game, with Derrick Henry (left) carrying the load. Ryan Tannehill is comfortable as the field general, and the Titans may not make another long run, but they’ll be formidable. Prediction: Loss
Dec. 26-27 vs. Buccaneers (TBD): A matchup against Tom Brady (pictured) and the revamped Tampa Bay offense should be interesting, especially this late in the season. The talented Bucs offense racked up four touchdowns last season with Jameis Winston. With Brady and now Rob Gronkowski, it could get ugly. Prediction: Loss
Jan. 3 vs. Vikings (1 p.m.): With a tough back-loaded schedule, the season ends on a rocky note, which likely will have some bigger ramifications for the front office and possibly the coaching staff. Another lost season and another high draft pick. Prediction: Loss. Final record prediction: 6-10
    When the Detroit Lions hired Darrell Bevell as the team's new offensive coordinator a little more than a year ago, the move was met with understandable skepticism.

    It was an unquestionable positive coach Matt Patricia went outside his sphere of influence for the addition, and Bevell was coming off a largely successful stint in Seattle, but with a scheme built on a run-heavy version of the West Coast offense, it didn't appear to mesh with Detroit's offensive weapons at initial glance. 

    In the most basic terms, the West Coast scheme is predicated on short, horizontal passing routes, with precision throws from the quarterback. And even though Bevell promised a downfield passing attack shortly after his hire, there was reason to wonder if quarterback Matthew Stafford's rocket launcher of an arm would continue to be as underutilized as it had been under previous coordinators Joe Lombardi and Jim Bob Cooter. 

    But it didn't take long for those worries to be quelled. In the second quarter of the season opener, Stafford connected with Danny Amendola deep down the sideline for a 47-yard touchdown.

    And the bombs never really stopped. Before a back injury ended Stafford's season after eight games, he led the NFL with 56 pass attempts of 20 yards or more, and his 23 completions on those throws were second only to Russell Wilson. More impressively, Stafford's 13.4 yards per completion and 8.6 yards per attempt were both career-highs. Only Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill was more efficient per attempt in 2019. 

    Entering the 2020 season, the passing attack is an area where the Lions can firmly place confidence. Obviously, everything hinges on the health of Stafford, who has dealt with serious back issues the past two seasons, but all indications are he's good to go. And the team is bringing back his full array of pass catchers, led by Kenny Golladay, who had the most receiving touchdowns in the NFL last year. 

    If anything, there are two reasons to believe the Lions should be an even better passing team this season. First and foremost, tight end T.J. Hockenson is poised to take a major step forward. Patricia and Lions general manager Bob Quinn often say a player makes their biggest developmental jump between Year 1 and Year 2, so the former Iowa standout should find much more consistency after fizzling out after his sizzling debut in 2019. 

    Additionally, Quinn drafted one of the best pass-catching running backs in this draft, Georgia's D'Andre Swift. Paired with Kerryon Johnson, another reliable weapon out of the backfield, the Lions have weapons to stress any secondary. 

    But if Detroit is going to unlock the full potential of its offense, the Lions will need to find consistency in the ground game that's eluded them for two decades.

    In his previous two stops, Bevell had the benefit of leaning on powerhouse workhorses in Adrian Peterson and Marshawn Lynch. Here, Johnson and Swift have the makings of a dynamic tandem, but with a far different skill set than a Lynch or Peterson. 

    Johnson and Swift aren't going to be bowling defenders over regularly. They need holes to utilize their speed and elusiveness in the second level, and those weren't there consistently for Detroit's backs last season. 

    The Lions made a clear effort to retool the offensive line this offseason, namely the right side, where they cut veteran tackle Rick Wagner and allowed guard Graham Glasgow to walk in free agency. To fill the voids, the team signed Halapoulivaati Vaitai to replace Wagner and drafted Jonah Jackson and Logan Stenberg to compete for the opening at guard.

    Vaitai is a powerful run blocker, coming off his best season in the department. He should offer a noticeable improvement over Wagner, who struggled the past two seasons. Stenberg also comes in with an established reputation as a mauler, but Jackson, a better pass protector who was drafted 46 spots earlier, has a presumed leg up in the competition. 

    Of course, given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic pushing the pre-training camp porition of the offseason program to a virtual setting, both Jackson and Stenberg won't step on a practice field for the first time until mid-August. So it shouldn't be surprising if the team goes with a veteran such as Kenny Wiggins or Oday Aboushi to start the season.

    In reality, given the importance of chemistry and cohesion up front, offensive line play across the league is likely to suffer from the reduced practice time before the season. 

    In an ideal world, Patricia would like Detroit's offense to operate similar to Tennessee or San Francisco did a year ago. The Lions coach believes in controlling the game, but it's tough to control the game if you can't run the ball, particularly in the fourth quarter and late in the season. 

    Tennessee was able to lean on Derrick Henry, a hulking back in the mold of Lynch and Peterson, but San Francisco's backfield stable of Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida are more speed and space backs, like Detroit's current tandem. 

    The 49ers averaged 4.6 yards per carry in 2019, eighth in the league, and they were fifth in time of possession. Now imagine that offense with Stafford under center. That's the dream. 

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @Justin_Rogers

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE