The Detroit Lions placed two more players to the COVID-19 reserve list on Thursday, adding cornerback Justin Coleman and tight end Isaac Nauta to a group of five players from a day earlier.

Detroit's seven players with the designation are among the most in the league.

Landing on the list doesn't necessarily mean a player has tested positive for the virus. Players who have knowingly come in close contact with someone who has tested positive also are placed on reserve as a precaution. But according to the NFL Network, Coleman did test positive, despite being asymptomatic.

Lions cornerback Justin Coleman reportedly has landed on the NFL's COVID-19 reserve list. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

As part of the protocol, Coleman will be able to rejoin the team as early as five days from Thursday, as long as he tests negative twice during that time. Any player who exhibits symptoms is required to be out at least 10 days from the initial occurrence of those symptoms and at least 72 hours after last experiencing them.

Coleman, one of the team's top free-agent additions a year ago, served as Detroit's primary nickelback in 2019. He appeared in all 16 games, playing a team-high 963 defensive snaps. He finished with 54 tackles, a career-best 13 pass defenses and forced three fumbles.

In addition to Coleman and Nauta, wide receiver Kenny Golladay, tight end T.J. Hockenson, cornerback Amani Oruwariye, punter Arryn Siposs and safety Jalen Elliott have also been placed on the league's COVID reserve list.