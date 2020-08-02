The Detroit Lions placed a pair of defensive players on separate injury lists on Sunday, while adding some interior depth up front via the waiver wire.

After conducting physicals over the weekend, the Lions placed linebacker Austin Bryant on the physically unable to perform list and defensive end Romeo Okwara on the non-football injury list.

Bryant, a fourth-round pick from a year ago, missed extensive time during his rookie season. He spent the first eight games on injured reserve, recovering from a pectoral injury, and missed another week in the second half of the year with a hip issue. In four appearances, he recorded eight tackles.

It's unknown if his current situation is related to either injury.

In addition to Bryant and Okwara landing on the shelf, the team managed to bolster its depth along the defensive line following defensive tackle John Atkins' decision opt out of the 2020 season, claiming Daylon Mack off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens.

A fifth-round pick out of Texas A&M a year ago, the 6-foot-1, 340-pound Mack struggled to crack the Ravens' rotation as a rookie, appearing in one game, where he played nine snaps before a knee injury ended his year in November.

Surprisingly explosive for his size, Mack tallied 5.5 sacks and 9.5 tackles for a loss as a senior for the Aggies.