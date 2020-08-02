Wide receiver Geronimo Allison, who signed with the Detroit Lions as a free agent in March, will opt out of the 2020 season.

Allison is the second Lions player to opt out of the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, following defensive tackle John Atkins.

Wide receiver Geronimo Allison reportedly is opting out of the 2020 season with the Lions. (Photo: Steve Luciano, Associated Press)

"I think those conversations are really private, and people are talking about their own personal situations, whether it’s health- or family-related, or other factors that maybe weigh on them," Lions coach Matt Patricia said during a video conference call on Friday. "It’s another great point of exactly what we’re talking about, about how real this virus is and how important it is for everybody to stay safe, and certainly from a standpoint, making sure that we take care of everybody including our family.

"Our families are the most important thing, and I know a lot of times in football that gets lost," Patricia continued. "I think about it every single day, my wife and my kids, and a lot of our guys in the same situation, whether it’s their parents or grandparents, or whatever it might be. We 100 percent have to respect everybody’s feelings and opinions on trying to stay as safe as possible.”

Players have seven days after the league's new collective bargaining agreement has been signed to opt out. According to Pro Football Talk, the earliest the deadline is expected to be is Tuesday. Players who opt out will be provided a $150,000 stipend, which will be treated as an advanced salary for a future season.

Undrafted out of Illinois in 2016, Allison has spent his entire four-year career with the Green Bay Packers. He's appeared in 46 games, making 14 starts. In 2019, he played in all 16 games for the first time in his career, catching a personal-best 34 passes for 287 yards and two scores.

Allison would have joined a group in Detroit returning its top four pass-catchers from a year ago, led by the starting trio of Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola. Allison figured to compete with Marvin Hall and rookie Quintez Cephus to be the top backup at all spots.