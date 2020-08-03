The Detroit Lions had placed eight players on the COVID-19 reserve list since the team began testing last week. On Monday, they got the first one back, activating tight end Isaac Nauta.

Nauta was placed on the list four days ago. His activation means if he had originally tested positive for the virus, he was asymptomatic and had twice tested negative the mandatory five-day waiting period after testing positive.

Any player who tests positive for the virus while showing symptoms cannot be activated until 10 days after their positive test and 72 hours since symptoms last occurred.

A seventh-round draft pick out of Georgia last year, he spent much of his rookie season on the practice squad, before a late November promotion to the active roster. Seeing action at both tight end and fullback, he appeared in six games, playing 123 snaps between offense and special teams.

