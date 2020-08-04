Detroit News 2020 Detroit Lions schedule predictions
Go through the gallery to view the Lions' 2020 NFL schedule, along with predictions from Rod Beard of The Detroit News.
Sept. 13 vs. Bears (1 p.m.): The season opens with a big test, as the Lions draw a divisional rival in the opener for the first time since 2013. The Lions are 3-1-1 in their last five season openers, but they have lost the last four meetings against the Bears. That streak ends, as the Lions make a nice opening statement. Prediction: Win
Sept. 20 at Packers (1 p.m.): It’s not just one, but two consecutive divisional games to start the season. The Packers, who lost in the NFC Championship last season, again should be the favorite in the division and although the Lions don’t have to deal with frigid weather at Lambeau Field, Aaron Rodgers is too much to overcome. Prediction: Loss
Sept. 27 at Cardinals (4:25 p.m.): The Lions get another shot at Kyler Murray (1), who orchestrated an epic comeback in the opener last season. Murray has another weapon in receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was acquired from the Texans. They’ll also see rookie linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who was a draft consideration. Prediction: Loss
Oct. 4 vs. Saints (1 p.m.): The schedule doesn’t get any easier with another playoff team and an unenviable matchup against one of the league’s best offenses. It’s the Saints’ first trip to Ford Field since 2014, a game the Lions won in the last two minutes. Prediction: Loss
Oct. 18 at Jaguars (1 p.m.): The breakout season from Gardner Minshew was a revelation or the Jags, but they’ll have some bigger concerns on the defensive side, trying to replace Calais Campbell. After the bye week, a road game in the heat won’t be too tough for the Lions to overcome. Prediction: Win
Oct. 25 at Falcons (1 p.m.): Atlanta’s offense gets a boost with the addition of Todd Gurley to the backfield, but their bigger issue was defense, where they used four of their first five draft picks to address that side of the ball. After a rough start, they finished last season with four straight wins. Prediction: Win
Nov. 1 vs. Colts (1 p.m.): The Colts made some nice upgrades, with the additions of veteran quarterback Philip Rivers and by drafting receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and running back Jonathan Taylor. After a tough 7-9 season, the Colts’ new-look offense will have the bugs worked out by the midpoint of the season, but the Lions will get a surprising victory. Prediction: Win
Nov. 8 at Vikings (1 p.m.): Minnesota has won five straight games handily in the head-to-head series, by an average of 13 points. After making the playoffs last season, the Vikings are poised for another good season, behind Michigan State product Kirk Cousins (8). Prediction: Loss
Nov. 15 vs. Washington (1 p.m.): Washington rallied to tie and then move ahead with a pair of field goals in the final two minutes to take a 19-16 win last season. It could be another slugfest this year, but Washington’s defense, with the addition of No. 2 overall pick Chase Young, will be significantly improved. Prediction: Win
Nov. 22 at Panthers (1 p.m.): Teddy Bridgewater takes the reins from Cam Newton at quarterback, and the test will be whether he can produce as the every-week starter will be intriguing. Having Christian McCaffrey (22) in the backfield will take some of the pressure off Bridgewater. Prediction: Win
Nov. 26 vs. Texans (12:30 p.m.): The Thanksgiving game won’t be an easy one. Houston looked to have things moving in the right direction, but inexplicably dealt receiver DeAndre Hopkins for David Johnson. The offense, behind Deshaun Watson, still will be formidable enough to hold off the Lions. Prediction: Loss
Dec. 6 at Bears (1 p.m.): The schedule starts to take a toll on the Lions and, at a point in the schedule where they alternate home and road games, the big divisional matchup against the Bears catches them. One team has swept their head-to-head matchups in eight of the last 10 years, but the Bears get the first split since 2016. Prediction: Loss
Dec. 13 vs. Packers (1 p.m.): Both pairings with Chicago and Green Bay are back-to-back, which is less than ideal. It could be worse — it could be on the road at Lambeau Field in the middle of the winter. The Lions, though, have had better success against the Packers in recent years and will put up a decent fight. Prediction: Loss
Dec. 19-20 at Titans (TBD): The Lions face both runners-up in each conference, which doesn’t bode well for their strength of schedule. The Titans will feed off their running game, with Derrick Henry (left) carrying the load. Ryan Tannehill is comfortable as the field general, and the Titans may not make another long run, but they’ll be formidable. Prediction: Loss
Dec. 26-27 vs. Buccaneers (TBD): A matchup against Tom Brady (pictured) and the revamped Tampa Bay offense should be interesting, especially this late in the season. The talented Bucs offense racked up four touchdowns last season with Jameis Winston. With Brady and now Rob Gronkowski, it could get ugly. Prediction: Loss
Jan. 3 vs. Vikings (1 p.m.): With a tough back-loaded schedule, the season ends on a rocky note, which likely will have some bigger ramifications for the front office and possibly the coaching staff. Another lost season and another high draft pick. Prediction: Loss. Final record prediction: 6-10
    Place-kickers crave consistency, but Matt Prater is facing more change than usual coming into his 16th season and seventh with the Detroit Lions. 

    Sure, Don Muhlbach is back, as if there was ever a doubt. The seemingly ageless long snapper is returning for his 17th season with the Lions and is second only to Jason Hanson on the franchise's games-played list.

    But after Sam Martin bolted to Denver in free agency, there's going to be a new cog in the team's three-person battery for the first time since Prater signed with the Lions. On top of that, there's a new special teams coordinator — 33-year-old upstart Brayden Coombs, who is younger than both his kicker and long snapper. 

    "The biggest impression I've had of him is how he can control the meeting rooms," Prater said about the rookie coordinator during a Tuesday video conference call. "Obviously, everything's been virtual, but he has a presence and he can really control the meeting room. And he's knowledgeable and enthusiastic. He's been a lot of fun to learn from and work with so far."

    As for who will be holding the ball when Prater lines up to kick this season, it figures to be whoever wins the punting job between Jack Fox and undrafted rookie Arryn Siposs, who formerly played Australian League Football before coming to the United States. 

    Prater expressed confidence in both candidates but noted it's going to take some time to get on the same page with the newcomers. 

    "It'll definitely take some time, but that's a big reason why I'm personally really excited to be back in the building, is to get to work with those guys in person," Prater said. "(We're) just trying to make up some of those lost reps during the OTAs. Moving forward, I think both of those guys are more than capable.

    "I think just repetitions, and getting used to each other, the mannerisms, the timing, and just doing it over and over, and learning with each other. Everyone is going to be different, but like I said, I think they're both more than capable, and we're going to be working at it and getting rolling pretty quickly."

    The safe bet is Prater will figure it out. He's brought much-needed stability to the Lions since signing in 2014, impressively converting 85.9 percent of his field-goal attempts, including 32 of 42 from 50 yards and beyond. 

    This offseason, Prater partnered with Bud Light in a competition against Brandon McManus of the Denver Broncos. The kicker who makes the longest field goal in 2020 will win free beer for their team's city. 

    Prater, who turns 36 this month, holds the NFL record with a 64-yard field goal. And while he said he isn't as strong as he was when he was younger, but still believes he's capable of breaking his own mark. 

    "I definitely think I could (still hit a 65-yarder)," he said. "I feel really good this year going into it. I feel like I'm in better shape, I feel better, my leg feels really fresh right now.

    "As a kicker, there're probably a dozen guys in the league who could make a 65-yarder, it's just a matter of getting the opportunity in an actual game, and coming through on that kick," Prater continued. "But I'm definitely not as strong as I was when I was 22, 25 years old. But I'm a lot more consistent. So it's just evolving with my body changing as you get a little bit older."

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @Justin_Rogers

