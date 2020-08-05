A day after announcing quarterback Matthew Stafford had been removed from the COVID-19 reserve list due to a false positive test, the Detroit Lions activated wide receiver Kenny Golladay from the list on Wednesday morning.

Golladay was part of a group of five Lions players put on the list last Wednesday, a day after the team began testing for the virus. In total, eight Lions have landed on the list due to the virus, meaning they either tested positive or knowingly had contact with someone who did.

Kenny Golladay (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Golladay is the fourth from that group of eight to be activated, joining Stafford, cornerback Justin Coleman and tight end Isaac Nauta. Golladay is now free to enter the team's facility and rejoin his teammates for conditioning workouts ahead of practice later this month.

The Lions still have four players on COVID-19 reserve, led by last year's first-round draft pick T.J. Hockenson. The other three are cornerback Amani Oruwariye, punter Arryn Siposs and safety Jalen Elliott.

Golladay, entering his fourth season with the Lions after being selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, is currently slated to be a free agent at season's end. He's made steady improvement in each of his first three seasons, emerging as the team's No. 1 wideout in 2019.

Starting all 16 games, he finished the 2019 campaign with a career-high 1,190 yards, while pacing the NFL with 11 touchdown receptions.

