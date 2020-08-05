Detroit Lions veteran offensive lineman Russell Bodine became the team's third member to opt of the 2020 season on Wednesday.

The Lions signed Bodine to a futures deal shortly after the conclusion of the 2019 season. A fourth-round draft pick out of North Carolina in 2014, Bodine started 74 games between 2014-18. He was traded to the New England Patriots last August, but cut a week later, before appearing in a game.

Russell Bodine (Photo: Duane Burleson, Associated Press)

Bodine joins defensive tackle John Atkins and wide receiver Geronimo Allison as Lions who have opted out. As part of the collectively bargained agreement between the league and its players, those choosing to opt out will receive a $150,000 advance against future salary.

The deadline for players to opt out is Thursday, by 4 p.m.

