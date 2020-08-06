Detroit News 2020 Detroit Lions schedule predictions
Sept. 13 vs. Bears (1 p.m.): The season opens with a big test, as the Lions draw a divisional rival in the opener for the first time since 2013. The Lions are 3-1-1 in their last five season openers, but they have lost the last four meetings against the Bears. That streak ends, as the Lions make a nice opening statement. Prediction: Win
Sept. 20 at Packers (1 p.m.): It’s not just one, but two consecutive divisional games to start the season. The Packers, who lost in the NFC Championship last season, again should be the favorite in the division and although the Lions don’t have to deal with frigid weather at Lambeau Field, Aaron Rodgers is too much to overcome. Prediction: Loss
Sept. 27 at Cardinals (4:25 p.m.): The Lions get another shot at Kyler Murray (1), who orchestrated an epic comeback in the opener last season. Murray has another weapon in receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was acquired from the Texans. They’ll also see rookie linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who was a draft consideration. Prediction: Loss
Oct. 4 vs. Saints (1 p.m.): The schedule doesn’t get any easier with another playoff team and an unenviable matchup against one of the league’s best offenses. It’s the Saints’ first trip to Ford Field since 2014, a game the Lions won in the last two minutes. Prediction: Loss
Oct. 18 at Jaguars (1 p.m.): The breakout season from Gardner Minshew was a revelation or the Jags, but they’ll have some bigger concerns on the defensive side, trying to replace Calais Campbell. After the bye week, a road game in the heat won’t be too tough for the Lions to overcome. Prediction: Win
Oct. 25 at Falcons (1 p.m.): Atlanta’s offense gets a boost with the addition of Todd Gurley to the backfield, but their bigger issue was defense, where they used four of their first five draft picks to address that side of the ball. After a rough start, they finished last season with four straight wins. Prediction: Win
Nov. 1 vs. Colts (1 p.m.): The Colts made some nice upgrades, with the additions of veteran quarterback Philip Rivers and by drafting receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and running back Jonathan Taylor. After a tough 7-9 season, the Colts’ new-look offense will have the bugs worked out by the midpoint of the season, but the Lions will get a surprising victory. Prediction: Win
Nov. 8 at Vikings (1 p.m.): Minnesota has won five straight games handily in the head-to-head series, by an average of 13 points. After making the playoffs last season, the Vikings are poised for another good season, behind Michigan State product Kirk Cousins (8). Prediction: Loss
Nov. 15 vs. Washington (1 p.m.): Washington rallied to tie and then move ahead with a pair of field goals in the final two minutes to take a 19-16 win last season. It could be another slugfest this year, but Washington’s defense, with the addition of No. 2 overall pick Chase Young, will be significantly improved. Prediction: Win
Nov. 22 at Panthers (1 p.m.): Teddy Bridgewater takes the reins from Cam Newton at quarterback, and the test will be whether he can produce as the every-week starter will be intriguing. Having Christian McCaffrey (22) in the backfield will take some of the pressure off Bridgewater. Prediction: Win
Nov. 26 vs. Texans (12:30 p.m.): The Thanksgiving game won’t be an easy one. Houston looked to have things moving in the right direction, but inexplicably dealt receiver DeAndre Hopkins for David Johnson. The offense, behind Deshaun Watson, still will be formidable enough to hold off the Lions. Prediction: Loss
Dec. 6 at Bears (1 p.m.): The schedule starts to take a toll on the Lions and, at a point in the schedule where they alternate home and road games, the big divisional matchup against the Bears catches them. One team has swept their head-to-head matchups in eight of the last 10 years, but the Bears get the first split since 2016. Prediction: Loss
Dec. 13 vs. Packers (1 p.m.): Both pairings with Chicago and Green Bay are back-to-back, which is less than ideal. It could be worse — it could be on the road at Lambeau Field in the middle of the winter. The Lions, though, have had better success against the Packers in recent years and will put up a decent fight. Prediction: Loss
Dec. 19-20 at Titans (TBD): The Lions face both runners-up in each conference, which doesn’t bode well for their strength of schedule. The Titans will feed off their running game, with Derrick Henry (left) carrying the load. Ryan Tannehill is comfortable as the field general, and the Titans may not make another long run, but they’ll be formidable. Prediction: Loss
Dec. 26-27 vs. Buccaneers (TBD): A matchup against Tom Brady (pictured) and the revamped Tampa Bay offense should be interesting, especially this late in the season. The talented Bucs offense racked up four touchdowns last season with Jameis Winston. With Brady and now Rob Gronkowski, it could get ugly. Prediction: Loss
Jan. 3 vs. Vikings (1 p.m.): With a tough back-loaded schedule, the season ends on a rocky note, which likely will have some bigger ramifications for the front office and possibly the coaching staff. Another lost season and another high draft pick. Prediction: Loss. Final record prediction: 6-10
    The deadline for players to opt out of the 2020 NFL season passed Thursday afternoon, with more than 60 around the league choosing to sit the year out. And no team saw more players exercise the collectively-bargain option than eight in New England. 

    Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins, a free-agent addition who spent the better part of five years playing for the Patriots, could easily have followed suit. At 30 years old, and a young son at home, Collins already has earned both millions of dollars and a Super Bowl ring during his seven-year career. 

    But after some brief conversations with family members, Collins found the idea of not playing far worse than the alternative. 

    "I can't speak on nobody else, but me," Collins said. "Everyone is impacted by (the COVID-19 pandemic). Nobody is exempt. Nobody. For me, it's just deal with it. I'm at home every day, bored, eating, getting big. Whatever the situation is, I don't want to drown in my sorrows or be depressed. ... If I can just come to a new situation dealing with all this stuff, maybe some good will come out of it.

    "I never just looked at it, you know what, I'm just going to opt out, just get away from it," Collins continued. "I didn't ever look at it like that, but like I said, everybody's situation is different. I've always up for a task. I'm never shying away from nothing. I'm just eager and ready to get here. It's a new situation for me. Why not? Just go in and dive in to the situation. Take it all on, instead of just taking this year off and coming back next year and I'm still new."

    That's not to say Collins liked the way the situation has played out. He wasn't thrilled the league slapped an aggressive deadline on players making the highly personal decision to opt out, but he also realized it was outside of his control. 

    As for his expectations for how the pandemic will alter the upcoming season, in light of seeing multiple MLB games postponed due to the virus outbreaks, Collins wouldn't be surprised if the NFL has to deal with similar issues. 

    "The season is definitely like, I don't know, it's going to get put on hold," Collins said. "You're going to have to miss a couple games, a lot of guys are going to test positive and whatever, that's going to happen. You can't run from it. Nobody is exempt. Just got to deal with it, man, and pray for the best, hope for the best, next man up mentality. That's been the mantra — next man up."

    Collins bigger concern, understandably, is protecting his family. He noted that it will be important for teammates to hold each other accountable outside of work to make sure their not exposing each other to unnecessary risks. 

    "Everybody's grown around here, everybody's got family, everybody's got their own responsibilities," Collins said. "That's how we become a brotherhood — you hold your brother accountable. You can't always hold his hand and walk across the street, you know what I'm saying? ... I know you're going to do the right thing when I'm there; I need to know you're going to do the right thing when I'm not there. And that's what's really important. You harp on that so much."

    The Lions are counting on Collins, a versatile veteran familiar with coach Matt Patricia's schemes, to help stabilize and elevate a defense that finished near the bottom of the league in many key areas a season ago. 

    It doesn't hurt that Collins is coming off one of his best seasons. In 16 games (14 starts), he tallied 81 tackles, seven sacks, seven pass breakups, three interceptions and three forced fumbles. 

    He joins a unit in Detroit where he'll play alongside several former New England teammates, including Trey Flowers, Justin Coleman, Duron Harmon and Danny Shelton.

    But Collins also quickly has clicked with one of his new teammates, Jarrad Davis. 

    "It was kind of different at first, with everything being virtual, but we kind like locked in and picked up immediately," Collins said. "It didn't take long. He's a professional. I'm a professional. We're both linebackers and I think we are all just trying to achieve the same goal.

    "That's my brother from another mother," Collins continued. "We're in here working together. We've got to deal with this whole situation together. And like I said, we linebackers, man. We're like the kings of the team. We've got to hold everything down. We've got to be as one. If we're not together, the team's not going to be together."

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @Justin_Rogers

